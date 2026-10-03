Protesting Poultry Farmers Demand Bord Bia Chair Resign Over Imported Chicken

Around 40 poultry farmers from counties Monaghan, Cavan, and Louth staged a protest outside Sole Seafood & Grill on Drury Street in Dublin on Friday, demanding the resignation of Bord Bia chairman Larry Murrin. The demonstration followed media coverage revealing the city-centre restaurant part-owned by Murrin served chicken sourced from the Netherlands and Poland, sparking widespread industry backlash over alleged hypocrisy at the State food promotion agency.

Strategic Takeaways From the Drury Street Demonstration Leadership Credibility Crisis: Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) representatives argue that Murrin’s private business sourcing directly undermines Bord Bia’s core mandate to promote locally produced, high-quality Irish food and drink.

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) representatives argue that Murrin’s private business sourcing directly undermines Bord Bia’s core mandate to promote locally produced, high-quality Irish food and drink. Supply Deficit Realities: The restaurant defended its purchasing decisions by highlighting that Ireland remains less than 50% self-sufficient in chicken breast meat, forcing reliance on EU-regulated international suppliers.

The restaurant defended its purchasing decisions by highlighting that Ireland remains less than 50% self-sufficient in chicken breast meat, forcing reliance on EU-regulated international suppliers. Persistent Governance Friction: This conflict follows earlier protests regarding Dawn Farms importing Brazilian beef.

IFA Escalates Pressure Outside Dublin Eatery

The demonstration on Drury Street drew poultry producers frustrated by what they view as a profound conflict of interest at the top of Ireland’s primary food marketing board. The protest erupted just a week after a food review published in The Irish Times detailed the restaurant’s menu offerings. The review, headlined ‘I’m in shock – €35 for chicken supreme using non-free-range Dutch chicken’, brought national attention to the establishment’s meat sourcing.

IFA poultry chair Brendan Soden said the situation represented pure hypocrisy. “Anybody’s entitled to run their own private business the way they see fit. But not when he’s in the position he’s in, of representing Irish food,” Soden stated. He emphasized that members participating in quality assurance schemes feel let down when the head of Bord Bia bypasses domestic supply chains in his own high-end venue.

Sourcing Realities Versus State Promotion Standards

In response to the mounting public scrutiny, Sole Seafood & Grill issued a formal statement defending its procurement strategy. The restaurant maintained that it sources as much local produce as possible, pointing to beef, lobster, oysters, and mussels originating within Ireland. However, management explained that securing a consistent and timely volume of domestic poultry proved unfeasible.

“We have purchased our high-quality chicken breast product from an EU based supplier to a highly reputable Irish owned distributor,” the restaurant’s statement noted, adding that the imported poultry adheres to identical EU regulations. Furthermore, the establishment stressed that domestic consumption heavily outstrips domestic production, leaving the nation’s market less than 50 per cent self-sufficient in chicken breast meat.

Local producers remain unconvinced by these supply chain justifications. Monaghan farmer Patrick McCormick argued that Murrin actively undermines the credibility of the agency he chairs. Farmers from Cavan and Monaghan reiterated that while private enterprise holds freedom of contract, the optics of the chairman ignoring domestic growers remain untenable.

Historical Precedent and Ongoing Governance Scrutiny

This controversy compounds existing tensions between agricultural unions and the state food board leadership. Earlier in the year, Larry Murrin faced calls for resignation after disclosures that Dawn Farms—where he serves as chief executive and founder—imported beef from Brazil. That dispute prompted a four-week sit-in protest by farmers inside Bord Bia lobby offices.

Photo: northernsound.ie

Despite subsequent governance reviews concluding that Murrin provided clear leadership during the Brazilian beef fallout—where company executives noted Brazilian imports accounted for less than 1 per cent of total supply—agricultural leaders argue this latest menu revelation revives the core conflict of interest. Kevin Sweeney, chairman of Louth IFA, noted that while farmers recognize the broader promotional value of Bord Bia, watching its chairman overlook Irish poultry makes industry stakeholders question the agency’s overarching alignment.

Key Metrics and Stakeholder Positions in the Bord Bia Sourcing Dispute Entity Role / Affiliation Core Stance on Sourcing Larry Murrin Bord Bia Chair / Dawn Farms CEO Asserts private enterprises utilize traceable EU-compliant distributors due to domestic supply deficits. Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Agricultural Union Demands resignation, citing brand hypocrisy and damage to local quality-assurance trust. Sole Seafood & Grill Dublin Restaurant (Part-owned by Murrin) Notes Ireland is under 50% self-sufficient in chicken breast, requiring imported EU supply.

Broader Market Implications for Domestic Poultry

The standoff underscores the structural supply deficits facing Ireland’s protein sector. With domestic production failing to cover more than half of domestic chicken breast requirements, high-end hospitality operators frequently navigate complex procurement compromises. Yet, for producers invested in Bord Bia’s quality assurance framework, the disconnect between state marketing initiatives and commercial reality highlights a widening gap that executive governance reviews have thus far failed to resolve.

Photo: The Journal

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