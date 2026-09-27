Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya steps down as AK Party Deputy Chair over profit claims

Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, a deputy chair of Turkey’s ruling AK Party and former family minister, stepped down after opposition politicians alleged she and her husband made a 2.17 billion lira profit on shipbuilder shares just before a market liquidity crisis hit the stock market.

The Share Allocation and the Valuation Surge

The controversy centers on a targeted equity play involving Ozata Denizcilik, a Turkish shipbuilder. According to statements made by Zeynel Emre, spokesman for the main opposition Yeni Party, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya and her husband, Ilyas Kaya, deployed a combined capital outlay of 163 million lira ($3.3 million) in April this year. Here is the math: that initial deployment targeted thinly traded equity positions that subsequently experienced an extraordinary valuation run.

By September 15, shares of Ozata Denizcilik had scaled to 4,980 lira, climbing aggressively from an entry price point of approximately 220 lira at the start of April. Just 24 hours after that peak, a sudden liquidity crunch unraveled Turkey’s investment fund sector on September 16, triggering widespread margin pressure and forcing aggressive share-price liquidations across minor-cap equities.

The Bottom Line Capital Outlay vs. Return: The Kaya household allegedly invested 163 million lira ($3.3 million) in April and liquidated positions yielding roughly 2.17 billion lira ($44 million). Photo: theedgemalaysia.com Market Contagion: The September liquidity contraction exposed systemic vulnerabilities among investment funds, leaving nearly half a million retail investors unable to execute standard capital withdrawals. Corporate Fallout: Regulatory filings confirmed that Ozata Denizcilik chairman Ozdemir Ataseven and vice chairman Gokhan Ataseven were jailed pending trial amid an ongoing probe into the fund crisis.

Political Accountability Amid Investment Fund Insolvencies

Faced with mounting public scrutiny over the timing of the equity sales, Kaya announced via social media platform X late on Saturday that she had formally petitioned President Tayyip Erdogan to relieve her of all official duties. She noted that stepping down was a necessary step to ensure an objective investigation into the allegations, though she did not address the specific transaction mechanics outlined by the opposition.

Photo: al-monitor.com

The timing intersects directly with a broader structural shock across Turkey’s financial architecture. Turkish regulatory bodies intervened through emergency stabilization measures last week after domestic investment funds collapsed under redemption pressures. Nearly half a million retail investors found themselves frozen out of their accounts as asset managers failed to meet liquidity demands during the mid-September sell-off.

Transaction Metrics and Market Impact Summary Metric / Entity Figure / Status Context Initial Investment 163 Million Lira ($3.3M) Deployed by Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya and Ilyas Kaya in April this year. Realized Proceeds 2.17 Billion Lira ($44M) Reported total value from exiting Ozata Denizcilik positions. Share Price Range 220 Lira to 4,980 Lira Traded up from April baseline to peak on September 15. Regulatory Actions Two Executives Detained Ozata Denizcilik Chairman Ozdemir Ataseven and Vice Chairman Gokhan Ataseven jailed pending trial.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Corporate Disclosures

As investigative bodies expand their mandate, regulatory filings submitted by Ozata Denizcilik on Friday confirmed the detention of its top executive leadership. Ozdemir Ataseven and Gokhan Ataseven remain jailed pending trial as prosecutors probe potential price manipulation and fund insolvency triggers.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.