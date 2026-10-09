FCZ Striker Damienus Reverson Visits Rare Disease Fan Sevin in Muttenz

FC Zurich forward Damienus Reverson spent an afternoon visiting 20-year-old fan Sevin in Muttenz, transforming a routine jersey delivery into a multi-hour visit filled with games and conversation. Sevin lives with Epidermolysis bullosa, a rare and incurable genetic condition characterized by extreme skin vulnerability.

The 22-year-old Dutch professional traveled to the Muttenz municipality during an international break when several of his club teammates were away with their national teams. What began as a simple request to deliver a jersey turned into a personal afternoon meeting after the player learned details of the supporter’s daily life.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Extreme Fragility: Epidermolysis bullosa causes skin layers to be extremely vulnerable, leading to painful blisters and wounds from light friction or pressure.

Epidermolysis bullosa causes skin layers to be extremely vulnerable, leading to painful blisters and wounds from light friction or pressure. Systemic Impact: Depending on the form, the condition can also affect mucosal membranes and internal organs.

Depending on the form, the condition can also affect mucosal membranes and internal organs. Palliative Focus: Because no cure currently exists, clinical care centers on the care of wounds and the relief of symptoms.

Understanding Epidermolysis Bullosa and Patient Vulnerability

Epidermolysis bullosa, commonly known as the butterfly disease, earns its name because the skin of affected individuals is as fragile as a butterfly’s wings. The condition is a rare, incurable, genetic disorder. Even light friction or pressure can cause painful blisters and wounds.

Medical management for individuals living with the condition centers on the care of wounds and the relief of symptoms.

Clinical Parameter Medical Details Primary Etiology Rare, incurable, genetic disorder. Key Manifestation Extreme skin vulnerability, painful blisters, and wounds from light friction or pressure. Treatment Focus Care of wounds and relief of symptoms.

Personal Connection and Community Support

Reverson emphasized the personal value of taking time away from the pitch to connect with supporters. “For me, it is always something nice when I can give something back to my neighbor or gift them a smile with a small gesture,” the striker stated regarding the visit. Sevin echoed that sentiment, noting the significance of the player’s visit and voicing a positive outlook for others navigating chronic illnesses.

“I want to encourage people who live with illnesses not to lose their smile and to make the best of it every day, because every new day is a beautiful gift,” Sevin shared. Reverson reiterated that perspective, pointing out shared human responsibility: “Ultimately, we all live on the same ground and should look out for one another, be there for each other, and support one another.”