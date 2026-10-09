Late-Night Snacking Increases Risk of Fatty Liver Disease, Study Warns

New research published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology reveals that late-night eating, defined as consuming food after dinner or post-bedtime, is associated with a 20% to 30% increase in all forms of liver disease, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease and cirrhosis. As much as 30% of the U.S. population is affected by fatty liver disease.

Decoding the Circadian Link to Metabolic Health

To explore how nocturnal meals affect bodily functions, scientists at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) reviewed three extensive existing countrywide databases: the Nurses’ Health Study, the Nurses’ Health Study II, and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. By analyzing the self-reported diet and lifestyle habits of almost 200,000 participants, the study identified a correlation between late-night food intake and heightened liver disease risk. This investigation is among the first long-term analyses to explicitly draw the connection to fatty liver disease.

The liver operates under strict circadian regulation, syncing its metabolic functions with the body’s natural day-night cycle. Lead author Robert Wilechansky, M.D., a hepatologist at OHSU who specializes in liver transplantation, noted that night shift workers frequently experience circadian misalignment, with elevated rates of obesity and heart disease. We know the liver is very much in tune with the body’s circadian rhythms, Wilechansky stated, emphasizing the goal of altering meal timing rather than food composition to protect health.

Mechanisms of Post-Prandial Metabolic Strain

Co-author Andrew McHill, Ph.D., an associate professor and sleep and circadian physiologist at OHSU, highlighted how the timing of behavioral choices alters physiological efficiency. We are seeing over and over again that the timing of behaviors, whether it’s sleep, eating, or exercise, really matters, McHill explained. Consuming meals during nighttime hours when your internal biological clock encourages rest impairs how effectively your body processes nourishment, potentially resulting in obesity, diabetes, and now compromised liver function.

Animal model research cited by the OHSU team indicates that the liver is among the organs most susceptible to misalignment in timing between eating and sleep. Building upon these findings, research examining stress-related night eating has also revealed potential “double hits” to gut health, linking nocturnal snacking to increased risk of bowel problems.

Clinical Implications and Preventive Strategies

While the observational nature of the epidemiological data requires careful interpretation, researchers stress the utility of early dietary cessation.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Circadian Alignment: When you consume nourishment at night while your internal clock signals for sleep, your body’s efficiency in processing food drops, which can ultimately cause diabetes, obesity, and detrimental effects on your liver.

When you consume nourishment at night while your internal clock signals for sleep, your body’s efficiency in processing food drops, which can ultimately cause diabetes, obesity, and detrimental effects on your liver. Actionable Adjustment: Confining your calorie intake to several hours before bedtime might be beneficial.

Study Parameter Details & Methodology Target Population Almost 200,000 participants across three nationwide cohorts (Nurses’ Health Study, Nurses’ Health Study II, Health Professionals Follow-up Study). Primary Finding A 20% to 30% increase in all forms of liver disease among late-night eaters. Core Biological Factor Circadian misalignment between nutrient ingestion and the body’s sleep-promoting biological clock.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Future research at OHSU aims to move beyond self-reported questionnaires by directly monitoring eating behaviors, assessing whether eating earlier improves clinical measures of underlying fatty liver disease.