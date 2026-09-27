Feelgood Live: Expert Tips on Women’s Health, Skincare, and Nutrition

Over 200 attendees gathered at Cork’s Marina Market for the second annual Feelgood Live event, engaging with leading experts on women’s health, menopause transitions, dietary consistency, and dermatological care. Speakers included dietitian Aoife Hearne, menopause expert Dr. Fionnuala McSweeney, consultant dermatologist Prof. Nicola Ralph, and hair stylist Sabrina Hill.

Nutrition flexibility, targeted skincare and scalp health tips Nutritional Flexibility: Focusing on consistent, “good enough” nutrition protects against chronic underfueling and removes unhelpful moral judgments from food choices.

Focusing on consistent, “good enough” nutrition protects against chronic underfueling and removes unhelpful moral judgments from food choices. Targeted Skincare: Expensive moisturizers are largely unnecessary; recommendations prioritize SPF in the morning and topical retinol at night.

Expensive moisturizers are largely unnecessary; recommendations prioritize SPF in the morning and topical retinol at night. Scalp and Water Health: Environmental mineral buildup from hard water impacts hair, making scalp shampoos a vital routine addition.

Menopausal Transitions and the Case for Strength Training

Dr. Fionnuala McSweeney addressed the multifaceted physiological and psychosocial stressors impacting women during perimenopause and menopause. Beyond fluctuating hormonal profiles, patients frequently manage pressure to have children, aging parents, and financial strains. Dr. McSweeney emphasized a comprehensive lifestyle approach, encouraging individuals to track symptoms systematically through a dedicated diary.

Dr. McSweeney emphasized the protective physiological benefits of strength training, adequate sleep, and nutrition. Rather than fixating on weight metrics derived from standard bathroom scales, she advised patients to track shifts in body composition aimed at making the body stronger and fitter for old age.

Reframing Dietary Pressure and Avoiding Underfueling

Dietitian Aoife Hearne tackled common nutritional pitfalls, highlighting that many women inadvertently compromise their health by chronically restricting caloric intake. Hearne advocated for an inclusive dietary framework centered on including rather than excluding foods.

“Self-acceptance is really important here,” Hearne noted. “We are all here because our ancestors had enough food to survive. Eating enough is important. We are seeing women underfueling chronically.”

Hearne also challenged the cultural moralization of nutrition, stating that categorizing foods as inherently “good” or “bad” creates unnecessary psychological distress. She advised families to prioritize long-term dietary patterns over isolated mealtime frustrations, reinforcing that consistency tops everything over momentary perfection.

Dermatological Realities: Prioritizing Retinol and Photoprotection

Shifting focus to cutaneous health, consultant dermatologist Prof. Nicola Ralph cut through the commercial noise surrounding anti-aging cosmetics. Prof. Ralph advised consumers to bypass high-cost moisturizers in favor of two essential topical agents: SPF applied every morning and a topical retinol derivative applied nightly.

“Don’t spend your money on expensive moisturisers — SPF in the morning and topical retinol at night will do. If you don’t have sunscreen in your daily routine, you’re wasting your time,” Prof. Ralph stated.

Furthermore, Prof. Ralph cautioned against neglecting adjacent anatomical zones, recommending that patients extend their facial skincare regimens to the neck and the backs of the hands.

Environmental Stressors on Hair and Scalp Management

Addressing structural hair health, Cork-based stylist Sabrina Hill pointed to environmental factors—particularly mineral-heavy hard water prevalent in Ireland—as a primary driver of hair issues she sees in her salon. Mineral deposition along the hair shaft alters texture and manageability.

“Our water is damaging hair. Irish water has a lot of minerals; it’s usually hard,” Hill explained. To combat this accumulation, Hill recommended incorporating a specialized scalp shampoo to reset hair integrity. Prof. Ralph supported regular washing for individuals managing scalp issues, provided they utilize the right products.

Public Health Legacy and Community Resilience

The event concluded with reflections from Feelgood editor Irene Feighan, who honored healthcare trailblazers such as Vicky Phelan and Laura Brennan. Feighan noted that these women had a huge impact on healthcare, emphasizing the importance of women telling it like it is, without shame or fear.

Women's Health Tips | Living Healthy Chicago