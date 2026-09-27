Mercedes-Benz pivots away from touchscreens toward buttons

Mercedes-Benz is overhauling its cabin design philosophy under new head of design Bastian Baudy, pivoting sharply away from sprawling touchscreens toward physical buttons and traditional materials like wood and metal.

While exterior styling will retain its sporty, recognizable silhouette inspired by legendary designer Bruno Sacco, the interior shift marks a strategic retreat from software-heavy dashboards that have come to dominate modern luxury cars.

Strategic Realignment at Mercedes-Benz

Under the direction of Bastian Baudy, who recently stepped into the role of head of design, the automaker is critically evaluating the utility of ever-expanding glass displays.

Rather than letting software-driven interfaces consume the entire cabin real estate, Baudy aims to restore tactile feedback to the driver experience.

By reintroducing physical buttons and switches, the manufacturer aims to improve operational safety and tactile satisfaction.

Blending Craftsmanship with Hidden Tech

The return to classic elements does not signal a retreat into retro styling. Instead, the design team at Mercedes-Benz Group (Xetra: MBG) is tasked with integrating traditional automotive materials—specifically high-grade wood and genuine metal trim—through a modern lens.

Advanced manufacturing techniques allow these tactile surfaces to house hidden functionalities, bridging the gap between old-world craftsmanship and contemporary electronics.

Whether a future model relies on a battery-electric architecture or an internal combustion engine, Baudy insists that the cabin must instantly communicate core brand values.

Honoring the Bruno Sacco Blueprint

While the interior undergoes a functional reorganization, the exterior sheet metal will maintain its aggressive, athletic stance. Baudy has signaled an intention to keep the dynamic styling introduced in recent years, avoiding drastic changes to the vehicle silhouettes.

To achieve long-term aesthetic cohesion, Baudy draws direct inspiration from Bruno Sacco, the legendary head of styling who shaped the brand’s unmistakable identity over several decades.

Sacco’s philosophy prioritized timeless proportions and immediate brand legibility—a principle the design team intends to apply rigorously as the product portfolio evolves through its next generation of mobility solutions.