Gulf Cartel Financial Operator Arrested for Fuel Smuggling in Mexico

Federal security forces have arrested Jesús Manuel “N”, widely known as “El Bebo”, during a coordinated multi-state operation targeting illicit fuel smuggling networks in northern Mexico. Identified by authorities as a key financial operator for Los Metros faction of the Cártel del Golfo, the suspect’s capture marks a significant blow to organized crime syndicates profiting from the multi-million-dollar black market of stolen hydrocarbons, commonly referred to as huachicol.

Multi-State Intelligence Operation Nets High-Value Assets Between September 24 and 25, military intelligence tracked and dismantled critical nodes of criminal logistics across Chihuahua, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas. The coordinated enforcement effort involved elite units from the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense (Defensa), the National Guard, and the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR). Authorities executed 19 technical investigation warrants across the three states. These precision raids resulted in the apprehension of Jesús Manuel “N” alongside two other suspects. Beyond the arrests, the sweeping federal operation yielded a massive inventory of confiscated contraband and logistical infrastructure. Federal agents seized 13 properties, 50 vehicles, 84 tractor-trailers, 107 cistern-type trailers, and 49 garbage collection trucks used as cover or transport. The seizure also included four fixed cistern tanks, 11 dispensing pumps, two aircraft, seven motorcycles, and approximately 500,000 liters of illicit fuel. Investigators additionally recovered 1.3 kilograms of methamphetamine, 219 cartridges, and undisclosed cash.

Dissecting the Los Metros Financial Network According to federal intelligence dossiers, Jesús Manuel “N” managed the commercialization of illicit hydrocarbons for Los Metros across Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, and Nuevo León. He allegedly operated under the direct command of César “N”, alias “El Primito”, who federal agencies identify as the principal leader of Los Metros within Tamaulipas and Nuevo León. Prior to this raid, Jesús Manuel “N” was already a fugitive facing an active arrest warrant issued by a federal judge. The warrant charges him with organized crime involvement specifically related to operations involving resources of illicit origin—a legal designation targeting the laundering of cartel revenues derived from fuel theft and drug trafficking. Security analysts note that the Cártel del Golfo long ago abandoned its posture as a unified monolith. Today, the organization is fractured into competing factions vying for territorial and economic dominance along the northern border. Groups like Los Metros, Los Ciclones, Los Escorpiones, Los Rojos, and Las Panteras carve out distinct criminal portfolios, ranging from narcotics and migrant smuggling to industrial-scale fuel theft.