Fenerbahçe Tarfin Wins 39th Presidential Cup, Defeating Beşiktaş 72-59

Fenerbahçe Tarfin defeated Beşiktaş 72-59 at the Sinan Erdem Spor Salonu on September 22, 2026, to capture their 9th Presidential Cup (Cumhurbaşkanlığı Kupası). Sarūnas Jasikevičius’s squad relied on a dominant first-half defensive display and 13 points each from Wade Baldwin and Jaylen Nowell to secure the trophy.

Fantasy & Market Impact Depth Chart Realities: Braxton Key’s 11-point contribution proves he can deliver immediate secondary scoring value in high-leverage rotation minutes.

Tactical Breakdown: How the First-Half Low-Block Stifled Beşiktaş The tape tells a clear story of defensive execution. Jasikevičius deployed a disciplined ball-pressure scheme that effectively neutralized Beşiktaş’s primary guard penetration during the opening twenty minutes. Here is what the analytics missed: the sheer volume of transition opportunities created by active hands in the passing lanes. Beşiktaş struggled to establish any offensive rhythm, managing a mere 10 points in the opening frame.

Third-Quarter Adjustments and the Battle of Attrition Down 46-27 at halftime, Beşiktaş needed an immediate structural shift. Dusan Alimpijevic dialed up the defensive intensity, locking down the perimeter and forcing Fenerbahçe into a four-minute, twenty-two-second scoring drought during the third period. Siyah-beyazlılar capitalized on second-chance points and disciplined half-court execution to trim the deficit to 12 heading into the final frame. But the early deficit proved too steep. When Furkan Korkmaz fouled out at the 33:25 mark, Beşiktaş lost a critical floor-spacing option just as they threatened to pull within single digits.

Franchise Context and Historical Legacy This victory marks Fenerbahçe’s ninth title in the history of the Presidential Cup, building on a rich pedigree that includes past triumphs dating back to their 1990 inaugural win against Galatasaray. For Beşiktaş, the result marks a bitter pill: consecutive final defeats to Fenerbahçe in this competition, following their previous loss in the tournament. Photo: gazetekritik.com High-ranking officials from both clubs were in attendance at the Sinan Erdem Spor Salonu. Beşiktaş President Serdal Adalı watched from the stands alongside board members, while Fenerbahçe was represented by leadership figures including Vice President Barış Göktürk and General Secretary Mahmut Uslu. Gençlik ve Spor Bakanı Osman Aşkın Bak and Türkiye Basketbol Federasyonu Başkanı Hidayet Türkoğlu also monitored the action from the executive boxes.

Match Statistics at a Glance Team 1st Qtr Half 3rd Qtr Final Score Fenerbahçe Tarfin 21 46 58 72 Beşiktaş 10 27 46 59

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