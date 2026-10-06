Fnac and Darty launch promotions on Mac mini M6 and M5 Pro

Fnac and Darty Launch Promotions on M6 Mac mini and M5 Pro Ahead of Prime Flash Days

French electronics retailers Fnac and Darty have launched promotional voucher campaigns on newly released Apple hardware, including the Mac mini M6 and Mac mini M5 Pro, running until Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. The campaigns counter Amazon’s Flash Prime Days by offering store credit vouchers based on purchase totals.

The pricing mechanisms differ across the two chains. Fnac grants a voucher worth 15 € for every 100 € spent using the promo code HHOURS15 , requiring an active Fnac or Fnac+ membership. Darty applies a credit of 30 € for every 200 € spent via the code DARTY30 , with no membership required. In both retail environments, these incentives are delivered as deferred store credits rather than immediate discounts on the transaction total.

Hardware Configurations and Voucher Values

The entry-level Mac mini M6 configuration, featuring 16 GB of unified memory and a 256 GB solid-state drive, retails for 1,049 €. Both Fnac and Darty issue a 150 € store credit for this machine. For the higher-end Mac mini M5 Pro, equipped with 24 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage at a price point of 1,999 €, Fnac offers a 285 € voucher, whereas Darty provides 270 €.

Beyond the desktop units, the promotional umbrella covers several portable and accessory lines. The 13-inch MacBook Air M5 configured with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage is discounted to 1,299 € from its baseline 1,399 € across both stores, alongside an additional 180 € voucher. Similarly, the AirPods Pro 3 are marked down to 229 € from 249.99 €, accompanied by a 30 € voucher at both retailers.

Product Purchase Price Fnac Voucher (HHOURS15) Darty Voucher (DARTY30) Mac mini M6 — 16/256 GB 1,049 € 150 € 150 € Mac mini M5 Pro — 24/512 GB 1,999 € 285 € 270 € MacBook Air 13″ M5 — 16/512 GB 1,299 € 180 € 180 € MacBook Air 15″ M5 — 16/512 GB 1,699 € — 240 € iPad A16 — Wi-Fi, 128 GB 509.99 € 75 € 60 € iPad Air 11″ M4 — Wi-Fi, 128 GB 819.99 € 120 € 120 € iPhone 17e — 256 GB 869 € 120 € 120 € iPhone 17 — 256 GB 1,119 € 165 € 150 € Apple Watch Series 12 — GPS, 42 mm 449 € 60 € 60 € AirPods Pro 3 229 € 30 € 30 €

Redemption Constraints and Exclusions

The utility of these promotional credits depends heavily on the distinct terms enforced by each retailer. Fnac deposits the fidelity credit into the buyer’s account within 48 hours of item delivery. However, these funds carry a strict expiration window, remaining valid only until the end of the month following their issuance. Credits earned in October must be spent before November concludes.

Darty imposes a different restriction schedule. Gift cards earned through the DARTY30 code are restricted for use exclusively within physical Darty retail locations across metropolitan France between November 6 and December 7, 2026. These vouchers cannot be applied to purchases made on the Darty website, and the code is capped at a single use per customer.

Both promotional structures exclude marketplace vendors and second-life merchandise. Apple’s product exclusions span the MacBook Neo, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Ultra 4, while Darty explicitly leaves out the AirPods 5 from its eligible inventory. Furthermore, these discount codes cannot be stacked with other promotional vouchers, and Darty excludes Apple trade-in bonuses from concurrent use.