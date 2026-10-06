Phase 1 Clinical Study of ESO-T01 Anti-BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Researchers at Wuhan Union Hospital in China have published extended follow-up data on ESO-T01, a third-generation, in vivo B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy evaluated in a phase 1 clinical trial for relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The study design and ongoing monitoring track the safety and efficacy of this self-inactivating lentiviral vector approach.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What was studied: A gene therapy that reprograms a patient’s immune cells directly inside the body (in vivo) to target multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells.

A gene therapy that reprograms a patient’s immune cells directly inside the body (in vivo) to target multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells. How it works: Instead of extracting T-cells, modifying them in a laboratory, and re-infusing them over weeks (the traditional ex vivo method), this trial evaluated a lentiviral vector designed to generate CAR-T cells directly within the patient.

Instead of extracting T-cells, modifying them in a laboratory, and re-infusing them over weeks (the traditional ex vivo method), this trial evaluated a lentiviral vector designed to generate CAR-T cells directly within the patient. Current status: Following the acquisition of the study sponsor, EsoBiotec, by AstraZeneca, the trial was terminated, and no further patient enrollment is taking place, though safety and efficacy data from the existing cohort continue to be analyzed.

Wuhan Union Hospital Trial Design and Patient Cohort

The single-arm, open-label phase 1 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT06691685) enrolled adult patients aged 18 years or older with confirmed relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Participants were required to have positive BCMA expression on myeloma cells, documented by flow cytometry or bone marrow pathology. Eligible individuals had undergone at least two prior lines of therapy, experienced disease progression within 12 months before screening, and shown refractoriness to both immunomodulatory drugs and proteasome inhibitors.

The study protocol underwent a key amendment to allow the prophylactic use of glucocorticoids prior to infusion. This adjustment aimed to manage adverse events associated with immune activation. The protocol also expanded inclusion parameters to accept patients experiencing clinical relapse—defined by new bone lesions or a confirmed increase of 50 percent or more in the sum of measurable lesion diameters—and standardized 24-hour urine collection requirements for protein and free light chain assessments.

Vector Engineering and Cellular Monitoring Mechanisms

The investigational agent, ESO-T01, utilizes a specialized CAR backbone incorporating an anti-BCMA nanobody (VHH), a CD8alpha hinge and transmembrane domain, a 4-1BB co-stimulatory domain, and a CD3zeta signaling domain. These components are placed under the control of a synthetic T-cell-specific promoter. To optimize selectivity and minimize off-target cellular transduction, the vector features a modified vesicular stomatitis virus G (VSVG) envelope, CD47 overexpression, an MHC-Class-I knockout, and an anti-TCR nanobody.

Investigators monitored cellular kinetics and safety profiles using high-sensitivity flow cytometry, droplet digital PCR (ddPCR), and Luminex multiplex assays. Peripheral blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples were analyzed to track vector copy numbers, cytokine release dynamics—including interleukin-6, interleukin-10, interferon-gamma, and tumor necrosis factor—and peripheral lymphocyte subpopulations. Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) were graded according to American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy consensus criteria, while other adverse events were categorized via CTCAE version 5.0.

Parameter Study Specification Trial Phase Phase 1, Single-Arm, Open-Label Target Antigen B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Vector Type Third-Generation, Self-Inactivating Lentiviral Vector (ESO-T01) Primary Endpoints Safety, Tolerability, Dose-Limiting Toxicities Secondary Endpoints Objective Response Rate, Progression-Free Survival, Pharmacokinetics

Sponsor Acquisition and Trial Termination

The clinical development of ESO-T01 was halted following corporate restructuring. AstraZeneca’s acquisition of the original trial sponsor, EsoBiotec, led to the formal termination of the study at Wuhan Union Hospital. Consequently, no additional participants are being enrolled under NCT06691685. The published safety and pharmacokinetic updates reflect the data gathered from the initial patient cohort prior to the stoppage.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Because BCMA CAR-T therapies carry substantial risks of severe immune-mediated toxicities and cytopenias, strict exclusion criteria governed the Wuhan Union Hospital trial. Patients with active second malignancies, uncontrolled systemic infections, positive serology for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV, or syphilis, and severe cardiovascular disease—including New York Heart Association class III or IV heart failure—were excluded from receiving ESO-T01. Additionally, individuals with a history of primary immunodeficiency, recent stroke, or seizure within six months were ineligible.

Post-infusion monitoring requires continuous clinical oversight to manage delayed cytopenias, hypogammaglobulinemia, and neurotoxicity.

References

Updated Results from an Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Study of bb21217 Anti-Bcma CAR T Cell Therapy