The French government has advanced the parliamentary examination of the controversial “casseur-payeur” draft law to October, bringing renewed urgency to efforts aimed at penalizing participants in urban violence and holding families financially accountable for property damage. Originally conceived to address violence committed after the second PSG victory in the Champions League in May, the legislative push now intersects directly with escalating unrest surrounding student mobilizations across the country. Published on October 4, 2026, reporting highlighted that law enforcement authorities intervened to extinguish burning garbage cans in Lille, Nord, on September 30, 2026, amid ongoing high school student demonstrations.

Advancing the “Casseur-Payeur” Legislation in the Senate

The legislative schedule has shifted rapidly following days of turbulent demonstrations. franceinfo reported that the government decided to accelerate the Senate’s review of the “casseur-payeur” bill after numerous incidents of violence, property damage, and fires erupted during high school blockages. The text, initially tabled on September 16, introduces a novel regime of joint and several civil liability for individuals involved in collective violent actions in public spaces. These urban disturbances have already generated repair costs totaling millions of euros across multiple French regions.

Expanding Civil Liability and Parental Accountability

The legislative framework builds upon existing legal mechanisms while expanding their reach. Article 1240 of the Civil Code previously stipulated that a parent is financially responsible for damages caused by their minor child, except when children have been entrusted to a third party by an administrative or judicial decision, as noted in source reporting. That earlier legislation eliminated the traditional cohabitation requirement, allowing courts to hold parents accountable even if they do not live with the minor, provided they exercise parental authority. Furthermore, the 2025 statute empowers insurers to pursue solvent parents for a capped remaining charge of up to 7,500 euros to help cover damages resulting from a minor’s criminal conviction, as noted by franceinfo. John-Christopher Rolland, a doctor in public law, explained to France 2 that covering such penalties would require parents to have previously negotiated and added the clause to their insurance contract; otherwise, they must pay out of pocket in the event of a conviction.

Amidst these legislative moves, Gérald Darmanin instructed public prosecutors on October 2 to explicitly request the civil liability of parents whose children are involved in vandalism during school blockages. Speaking on RTL, Gérald Darmanin asserted that making families pay for repairs is a vital tool for restoring order. “When we destroy high schools, when we attack bus shelters, when we attack transport, we now ask for the civil liability of the parents,” the minister stated. The minister further asserted that this response is far more useful than confinement, while hoping that sitting magistrates will confirm what prosecutors request.

Legal Scrutiny and Debates Over Judicial Roles

The government’s strategy has encountered immediate pushback from legal professionals who question its procedural validity. Ségolène Marquet, permanent secretary of the Syndicat de la Magistrature, pointed out a fundamental distinction between public prosecution and civil action, noting that the civil liability of parents is an old principle originating in the 1804 Napoleonic Code. According to Article 1242 of the Civil Code, parents exercising parental authority are automatically and jointly liable for damages caused by their minor children. “Prosecutors exercise public action. They do not exercise civil action,” Marquet explained, emphasizing that only victims—such as municipalities, local businesses, or law enforcement personnel—possess the exclusive right to initiate civil proceedings to recover damages. Marquet characterized the minister’s directives as an “effet d’annonce,” or a political announcement lacking direct legal consequence without a formal civil party constitution. Furthermore, colleagues from two children’s courts reported signaling police violence following the remand of minors, leading the magistrate to criticize the lack of de-escalation strategies.

Photo: franceinfo

Critics also debate whether financial deterrence effectively curbs adolescent participation in street violence, especially when identifications during riots remain complex and detained youths may not always be the primary instigators of the destruction. As the Senate prepares to debate the expedited text in October, the intersection of parental financial responsibility, insurance recovery mechanisms, and the state’s broader response to youth mobilizations remains a contentious focal point in French domestic policy.