France Winter Housing Truce Blocks Tenant Evictions Across France

The winter housing truce, running from November 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, blocks landlords and bailiffs from enforcing tenant evictions across France. Capital.fr reported that while the legal framework suspends physical removals and pending procedures, it maintains unpaid rent liabilities and exposes specific occupants—including squatters and perpetrators of domestic violence—to immediate removal.

The Winter Truce Financial Realities

Accumulated rent arrears are not cancelled by the winter truce, and tenants must maintain repayment efforts throughout the period.

Evictions remain fully enforceable for illegal occupants without legal title, specifically those who entered properties through threats or violence.

Domestic abusers facing removal orders from family court judges are legally excluded from truce protections under civil code provisions.

Legal Exemptions Governing the Winter Housing Truce

As detailed by capital.fr, the regulated protection period opens on Sunday. During this window, property owners cannot execute tenant removals backed by court judgments through commissioners of justice or public forces. However, official guidelines emphasize that financial obligations persist.

According to updates from tf1info.fr, the operational timeline spans from November 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, under the legal parameters of the Alur housing law passed on March 24, 2014. Service-public.gouv.fr notes that landlords retain the right to petition the protection judge for emergency summary eviction orders during these months. If granted, those judgments become enforceable immediately upon the expiration of the truce on March 31, 2027.

Photo: tf1info.fr

Exceptions for Alternative Housing and Illegal Occupancy

The statutory suspension is not absolute. Under article L412-6 of the Code of Civil Enforcement Procedures, protections do not apply if sufficient alternative housing matching the household’s unity and needs is secured for the occupants. Tf1info.fr clarifies that this exemption extends across apartments, houses, gardens, and garages occupied without legal title.

Squatters who force entry using maneuvers, threats, or physical coercion enjoy no shelter under the winter regulations. Service-public.gouv.fr indicates that regional variations apply in overseas departments, where local prefectures may enforce cyclical truces corresponding to local weather risks.

Regulatory Provision Applicable Legal Article Exemption Status Standard Tenant Eviction Article L411-1 Suspended from November 1 to March 31 Alternative Relocation Article L412-6 Not applicable if housing conditions are met Squatting and Illegal Entry Article L412-6 Excluded from protection Domestic Violence Orders Article L412-8 Excluded via family court protection order

Enforcement Actions Regarding Domestic Violence

A critical statutory exception addresses domestic abuse within residential properties. Capital.fr and tf1info.fr both cite article L412-8 of the Code of Civil Enforcement Procedures, which ensures that truce regulations cannot obstruct the removal of a violent spouse, civil union partner, or cohabitant.

Photo: service-public.gouv.fr

Family court judges utilize emergency protection orders authorized under article 515-9 of the civil code to command these removals. Such enforcement proceeds regardless of the winter calendar, prioritizing household safety over standard seasonal protections.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.