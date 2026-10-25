Thomas Markle Sr may be sex offender, says Philippine minister

Philippine authorities are analyzing a digital cache allegedly discovered at the former Cebu home of Thomas Markle Sr., with the country’s interior minister stating that current evidence points toward a possible sex offender, while London’s Metropolitan Police face scrutiny over a 2019 letter concerning the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex.

The investigation follows a report made to law enforcement last week by Thomas Markle Jr., who stated he found a collection of digital images stored on devices at the property where his father had lived before returning to the United States. Philippine Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla told The Guardian that a full forensic investigation will give a “definitive picture”.

Latest on the allegations about Meghan’s father Thomas Markle. And questions for @metpoliceuk about why it didn’t tell anyone else in the US or Mexico about the serious allegations?@itvnews has seen the letter which police received in 2019 and then passed to Meghan… — https://x.com/chrisshipitv/status/2114039563601555873

Forensic Analysis and Official Response in Cebu

Philippine National Police inspected the residence and recovered a laptop alongside digital storage media, according to statements provided to Agence France-Presse by Remulla. Investigators are coordinating with international counterparts to determine appropriate legal steps if sufficient evidence emerges.

Thomas Markle Sr. has strongly denied the allegations. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he dismissed the claims as sick lies and denied the allegations. He is reportedly currently in a rehabilitation facility in Florida.

The Duchess of Sussex told Thomas Markle he was unsafe around children and would never meet Archie and Lili, in a final letter to her father last year. Philippines police are investigating allegations, he denies, of possessing child abuse images @thetimes https://t.co/ITB3ZHwKDY — https://x.com/RoyaNikkhah/status/2114124635797065832

Metropolitan Police Review 2019 Handling of Letter

The unfolding inquiry has drawn focus back to London, where the Metropolitan Police confirmed receiving a letter in January 2019 containing claims about alleged offenses committed outside the United Kingdom by Thomas Markle Sr. The force stated that the document was passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for awareness, but its details were not shared with other law enforcement agencies.

Scotland Yard confirmed it is reviewing its handling of the matter and considering whether a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct is necessary.

Photo: RTE.ie

Entity / Agency Action Taken Timeline / Status Philippine National Police Inspected Cebu residence, recovering a laptop and digital storage media. Investigation ongoing. Metropolitan Police (London) Reviewed 2019 correspondence regarding claims against Thomas Markle Sr. Considering referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Federal Bureau of Investigation Acknowledged awareness of the allegations. Providing support to Philippine authorities as appropriate.

The Response from the Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex issued a statement expressing deep distress over the revelations. She confirmed that a communication received in 2019 outlined troubling allegations against her father, prompting her to maintain distance and restrict contact to protect her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. A spokesperson for the duchess noted that while she initially misremembered the year of the police notification as 2018 in her initial remarks, time-stamped records confirm the communication took place in 2019.

Sources indicated that Meghan Markle refrained from speaking out publicly prior to avoid jeopardizing any potential investigative processes. Legal experts and investigators continue to evaluate the digital evidence recovered in Cebu as formal proceedings develop.

BREAKING – A statement from the Duchess of Sussex on allegations surrounding her father Thomas Markle 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/mMa5vNbqc2 — https://x.com/RoyaNikkhah/status/2113564837762478587