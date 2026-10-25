Kia Carnival loses 44.6% to 46% of value, analysis platforms say

The Kia Carnival family minivan loses between 44.6% and 46% of its original value after five years of ownership, according to depreciation data tracked across multiple automotive analysis platforms as of October 2026. While the vehicle performs slightly better than the broader minivan segment average, it trails behind dominant competitors in long-term residual value retention.

Depreciation Projections for the Five-Year Used Market

Market analytics firm iSeeCars estimates that a Kia Carnival sheds 44.6% of its initial sticker price after five full years on the road, leaving it with a 55.4% residual value. Data compiled by CarEdge places the vehicle’s long-term retention slightly lower at 54%, translating to a total value drop of 46%. In raw financial terms, CarEdge figures indicate that a five-year-old model commands an average price of $24,853 on the secondary market.

For historical context, the Kia Carnival directly succeeds the Kia Sedona, a nameplate dropped for the North American market beginning in the 2022 model year. Kelly Blue Book fair purchase price metrics peg the resale value of a 2021 Kia Sedona at roughly $17,900. That older iteration retains 49.1% of its original $36,475 average MSRP across all trim levels, having suffered a 50.9% depreciation hit over its operational lifespan.

How the Carnival Compares to Segment Rivals

When evaluated against alternative people-movers in the family segment, the Carnival occupies a middle tier. The Toyota Sienna dominates value retention by holding between 62% and 76.3% of its original price after five years, depending on the reporting agency. iSeeCars places the Sienna’s residual value at an impressive 74.6%.

The Honda Odyssey similarly outperforms the Kia offering. Odyssey resale figures sit between 57% and 62.1% across major valuation sources. However, the Carnival outperforms the Chrysler Pacifica. Five-year-old Pacifica models retain between 41% and 49.2% of their initial value across identical metrics, giving the Kia minivan a clear advantage at the bottom end of the segment.

Kia Carnival Retains Value Better than Average Minivans

Despite lagging behind Toyota and Honda, the Carnival beats out the wider minivan category. iSeeCars data indicates that the average family minivan retains just 53.7% of its initial value after five years, allowing the Carnival to outpace the baseline by nearly two percentage points.

Buyers entering the market in late 2026 can choose between conventional internal combustion engines and hybrid powertrains. The standard gas-only 2026 Kia Carnival utilizes a 3.5-liter V6 engine generating 287 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission routing power exclusively to the front wheels. Alternatively, the hybrid variant pairs a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with a single electric motor to produce a combined 242 horsepower through a six-speed automatic transmission. The base MSRP for the 2026 model starts at $38,935, which includes a mandatory $1,545 destination charge.

Ownership Priorities Versus Long-Term Value

Shoppers prioritizing long-term asset retention will find stronger returns in the Toyota Sienna, which sheds roughly a third of its original value over a five-year window. For families prioritizing utility, seating configurations, and hybrid fuel efficiency over pure resale performance, the Carnival remains a viable contender despite its mid-pack depreciation curve.