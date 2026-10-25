Jacob Siwicki Shares 5 Exercises to Improve Balance After 70

Reversing age-related decline in stability requires targeting specific lower-body mechanics, as reported by Eat This Not That following insights from Jacob Siwicki. For individuals over 70 looking to regain the balance they possessed at 50, fitness expert Jacob Siwicki shares five specific exercises designed to improve stability and strength.

Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, emphasizes that safety comes first during practice.

Balance practice doesn’t need to be dramatic. I’d rather someone move slowly with support than rush through an exercise or let go before they’re ready. Use a clear, level space and a sturdy counter or railing. Start with the easiest version. Someone who has been falling, feels dizzy or has significant balance problems should get individual guidance from a healthcare professional before trying standing balance exercises.

Siwicki states.

Supported Movements and Weight Shifts

The first recommended movement is Supported Weight Shifts, which involves standing tall at a sturdy counter with feet hip-width apart and gently shifting body weight from one foot to the other. Another foundational routine is Supported Single-Leg Balance, where practitioners stand beside a wall or countertop with one hand resting lightly for support, shifting weight to the outside leg and lifting the opposite foot slightly off the ground.

Weight Shifting

Sideways Stepping and Walking Routines Build Foot Control

To practice deliberate foot placement and sideways movement, Siwicki recommends Sideways Stepping, which starts with feet hip-distance apart, knees slightly bent, and hands resting on a counter while taking controlled side steps. The Heel-to-Toe Walk utilizes a wall or countertop for support while walking in a straight line with one foot placed directly in front of the other. Finally, Low Step-Ups combine stepping and weight shifting by facing a low step, holding a railing, and pressing through the heel to lift the body until the leg is straight.