Strictly Come Dancing: Tabby tops leaderboard with 37 points

Delta Goodrem and Tabby secured the first 10s of the Strictly Come Dancing series during a live BBC One broadcast on October 24, 2026, while Shaun landed at the bottom of the leaderboard with 17 points, according to reporting by The Independent.

The Strictly Come Dancing Scoreboard

Tabby and Mark finished at the top of the leaderboard with 37 points, including a 10 from the judging panel.

Delta Goodrem returned to the competition following a rib injury to earn the series’ first 10, totaling 34 points.

Shaun struggled through the live show, finishing at the other end of the rankings with 17 points.

Tabby and Delta Goodrem Secure Series Scores

The latest installment of the BBC One dance competition delivered high-scoring moments on Friday night. Returning to the floor after sitting out with a rib injury, Delta Goodrem performed a routine that earned a 7, 9, 8, and the first 10 of the series, bringing her total to 34 points. Rachel McGrath reported for The Independent that the routine was her “favourite dance of the series.”

Moments later, Tabby took to the floor alongside professional partner Mark to perform a Couple’s Choice routine set to Olivia Rodrigo’s “stupid song.” The performance moved the competitor to tears and drew high praise from the judges. Craig told Tabby, “You have done your father and yourself proud. I applaud you.” Anton labeled the routine a “gold medal performance,” while Motsi declared that it deserved “all the flowers.” Tabby received scores of 8, 10, 9, and 10, totaling 37 points and leaping straight to the top of the leaderboard.

Tabby Stoecker and Mark dance their Couple's Choice to Olivia Rodrigo!

John and Katya Deliver a High-Speed Quickstep

Closing out the evening’s competitive lineup, John and Katya performed a fast-paced Quickstep to McFly’s “Five Colours In Her Hair.” The routine drew praise for its technical execution and speed. Shirley told the contestant, “So fast, so challenging but you pulled off all that footwork. I was very pleased with you.” Anton added that the routine was performed excellently despite its high difficulty.

Motsi described the contestant as “Speedy Gonzales,” noting his effortless movement in the ballroom. Craig offered a minor critique, stating that the solo work needed broadening, but praised the cleanliness of the footwork as the pair flew around the floor. The judges awarded scores of 7, 8, 8, and 9, giving John a total of 32 points—marking his highest score of the competition so far.

Shaun Faces Elimination Pressure

While the top tier of the competition saw highs, the lower end of the table presented a stark contrast. Shaun struggled to find his footing during the live show, finishing the evening at the bottom of the leaderboard with a total of 17 points.

The public vote opened following the close of performances on October 24, 2026, and closed at 9:00 PM. Viewers await tomorrow’s results show on BBC One, airing at 7:10 PM, where the casting vote from the judges will determine which pair leaves the competition.