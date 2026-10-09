Gillio Lopes Attorneys Petition to Remove NY AG Letitia James

On October 7, 2026, attorneys for Gillio Lopes—one of seven men named as defendants in a civil lawsuit filed by a Cornell University student known as Jane Doe—filed an Article 78 petition in Albany County Supreme Court to remove New York Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor in the criminal investigation, as 92Q reported. The legal challenge targets James’ appointment by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, arguing that public statements made by James demonstrate a clear bias and presumption of guilt against the defendants.

The Case Against the Special Prosecutor

The Bias Claim: Defense attorneys argue that a social media post made by AG Letitia James three days before her official appointment violated professional conduct rules by validating the accuser and prejudging the case.

Defense attorneys argue that a social media post made by AG Letitia James three days before her official appointment violated professional conduct rules by validating the accuser and prejudging the case. Grand Jury Concerns: Legal representation for the accused fraternity members has requested that grand jurors be polled to determine their exposure to public statements made by the special prosecutor.

Legal representation for the accused fraternity members has requested that grand jurors be polled to determine their exposure to public statements made by the special prosecutor. Broader Legal Pushback: The petition follows separate legal filings from defense attorneys representing other accused individuals, seeking to either void James’ appointment or strictly limit her direct involvement in the proceedings.

The Contested Social Paper Trail

The legal friction centers on a statement posted by James on X prior to taking on the role of special prosecutor. In that message, James wrote, “What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable. I’m holding her in my heart and in my prayers. To her, and to all survivors: you’re not alone. We stand with you.”

According to court documents filed by Lopes’ attorney, Stuart Bernstein, that post “made clear that she has formed an opinion about the case” and that “she has already reached the conclusion that Petitioner and the other named Defendants are guilty.” Bernstein stated that the public validation of Jane Doe fails to instill confidence in a fair and impartial investigation.

Teny Geragos, representing Winston Lee, similarly argued in legal filings obtained by TMZ that James and Governor Hochul “have together created a blatant appearance of impropriety that, combined with the AG’s ethical violations, should lead to the AG’s recusal.” Geragos also claimed that James’ public comments have polluted the potential grand jury pool.

Political Motivations and Independent Reviews

Beyond the arguments regarding professional conduct, the defense petitions allege that the appointment of James as special prosecutor functions as a political maneuver. Geragos claimed the appointment arrived during a close gubernatorial race where Governor Hochul faced intense criticism from opponents regarding public safety policy.

Governor Hochul has forcefully defended her decision. During public remarks, Hochul expressed full confidence in the Attorney General’s ability to examine the record objectively. “I have every confidence in our attorney general to do what she has always done. Look at the facts, examine the record, and draw the proper conclusions,” Hochul stated.

Photo: 943wsc.iheart.com

Meanwhile, the parallel internal landscape at Cornell University involves separate independent reviews. Andrew Miltenberg, an attorney representing another defendant, noted that defense teams welcome an independent review of Cornell University’s handling of the initial allegations, which former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates will lead.

Legal Action / Filing Filing Party Key Argument / Objective Article 78 Petition Attorneys for Gillio Lopes Seek to void AG Letitia James’ appointment as special prosecutor due to alleged bias. Motion for Recusal Attorneys for Winston Lee Demand removal of James and polling of grand jurors regarding public statements. Independent Review Cornell University Initiated a separate institutional review led by former acting U.S. AG Sally Yates.

Recent Incidents and Upcoming Proceedings

The high-profile legal battle unfolds against a backdrop of escalating tension surrounding the case. Thomas Giuffra, an attorney representing Jane Doe, reported to CNN that his client was targeted in a swatting incident. Local law enforcement responded to a false report of an active shooter at her parents’ home, resulting in armed officers confronting family members inside the residence.

Photo: 92q.com

The original allegations stem from an incident in October 2024 at the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell University, where Jane Doe alleged she was coerced into drug and alcohol use and sexually assaulted. While the Tompkins County district attorney initially declined to bring criminal charges, national attention and a subsequent civil lawsuit prompted the reopening of the matter. The university previously enforced disciplinary actions, including expulsions and suspensions, while the Chi Phi fraternity remains suspended from campus.

As the Albany County Supreme Court prepares to weigh the Article 78 petitions regarding the special prosecutor’s status, no official criminal charges have yet been formally filed against the men named in the civil lawsuit.