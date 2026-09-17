Global Food Security Under Threat from Super El Niño and Conflict

Global food production and international trade face mounting pressure as extreme weather events and ongoing conflicts converge to disrupt agricultural output and supply chains worldwide. Meteorological forecasts point to the potential development of an extreme super El Niño, threatening to severely disrupt upcoming planting cycles and harvests and push millions more people into acute food insecurity. At the same time, ongoing military conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine continue to snarl maritime shipping lanes and fracture critical supply networks.

Transport bottlenecks currently present a far greater threat to global nutrition than actual shortages of commodities, according to Shawn Arita, Associate Research Professor at North Dakota State University. “The food does exist, the availability does exist,” Arita notes. “The main issue currently speaking is that the movement is broken.”

Climate Disruptions and Agricultural Imbalances

El Niño events are global climate phenomena driven by the Pacific Ocean releasing heat into the atmosphere across the equator, altering global patterns of rainfall, flooding, drought, and wildfires. Historically, these climate shifts introduce a distinct geographic imbalance in agricultural conditions. Tropical regions have traditionally warmed broadly during El Niño cycles, while temperate regions closer to the poles have experienced cooler-than-average conditions.

However, background global warming complicates these historical patterns, meaning temperate locations are no longer guaranteed safe havens. While past El Niños have been associated with an average production decline of 3.5 percent in the tropics compared to a 2.4 percent increase in temperate locations, the 2023–2024 El Niño brought severe extreme weather events to temperate farming zones as well, reducing overall output.

Fertilizer Pressures and Regional Trade Restrictions

The agricultural strain is compounded by severe vulnerabilities in the fertilizer trade. The strong El Niño in 2023–2024 coincided with a sharp spike in fertilizer prices. Because of established global trade dynamics, countries most vulnerable to El Niño production declines frequently overlap with nations that heavily import nitrogenous fertilizers from the Persian Gulf.

During the 2023–2024 event, countries such as India and Brazil faced compounding pressures from reduced fertilizer imports and domestic production shocks. To stabilize domestic commodity prices and protect local supplies amid declining yields, India instituted export bans. Regional trade networks often break down entirely under these conditions because neighboring countries frequently experience simultaneous agricultural shocks.

Forecasting the Winter Peak

Seasonal El Niño forecasts grow increasingly reliable after June, making the mid-year outlook critical for financial markets and agricultural planners assessing the likelihood of a winter peak in weather severity. Meteorological agencies globally traditionally declare the onset of the phenomenon around this period.

Currently, most meteorological projections indicate the ongoing development of an El Niño, with the highest-range forecasts warning of an extreme super El Niño event that could register Pacific Ocean temperatures two degrees Celsius above normal. While weak El Niño conditions or a neutral climate state remain secondary possibilities, the statistical probability of a fully realized El Niño has grown steadily with each monthly spring forecast.