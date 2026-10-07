Google Publishes Historical Booking Trends for Lower Airfares

Google has published historical booking trends derived from five years of Google Flights data to help travelers identify the optimal times to secure lower airfares for holiday and seasonal trips.

Travelers Can Find Lowest Prices 34 Days Before Departure

Travelers planning trips for Thanksgiving will typically find the lowest prices 34 days before their departure. This falls within a low price range spanning from 21 to 57 days out. October remains the primary month when Thanksgiving flights tend to hit their cheapest averages.

James Byers, Google’s group product manager for Search, noted that booking early serves as the safest protection for an itinerary when travel dates are completely inflexible. Travelers who prioritize cost over fixed dates can use historical booking trends and AI Mode in Search to evaluate current pricing against previous years and forecast price trajectories.

Find Cheap Flights – 4 Things to Check Before Booking in Google Flights

Lowest Average Airfares Reach 56 Days Before Christmas

For Christmas holiday travel, airfares reach their lowest average price 56 days before departure. The low price range sits between 33 and 67 days out. This is a five-day shift earlier than the previous year's metrics.

The optimal buying window for December holidays now falls strictly between late October and mid-November. Byers emphasized this shift in a published blog post, advising that October remains crucial for Thanksgiving while Christmas savings migrate even earlier.

Domestic versus International Booking Timelines

General domestic flights hit their lowest price point at 39 days before departure, maintaining a range between 22 and 57 days. While this window expanded slightly compared to a year prior, 39 days remains the benchmark average.

International flights reach their lowest average price 89 days out. Yet, the report highlights that the average price drop throughout the low range—stretching from 50 to 133 days prior to departure—remains relatively insignificant. Consequently, travelers heading abroad are advised to secure tickets as soon as plans solidify rather than waiting for dramatic drops.

Specific regional trends vary significantly. Trips to Europe mirror general international patterns with lowest prices arriving 90 days out, though waiting past 49 days rarely yields deeper discounts. Conversely, travel to Mexico or the Caribbean reaches its lowest price 43 days before departure, operating within a range of 24 to 69 days. This shorter window indicates that finding a deal on near-shore international airfare happens much closer to the departure date.

Spring and Summer Seasonal Projections

Looking ahead to next year, spring break airfares for March or April trips hit their lowest point 50 days before departure, within a range of 29 to 64 days. This timing arrives a week earlier than the previous year’s cycle.

Summer vacation trips allow for more patience. Lowest prices for July and August departures drop an average of 21 days before departure, hovering inside a low price range of 20 to 47 days.