US Youth Men’s Team Competes in 2026 NORCA Championships

The USA Men’s Youth National Team is competing in the 2026 North American and Caribbean (NORCA) Championships in Salinas, Puerto Rico, hosting eight teams across two round-robin groups with berths to the 2027 IHF Youth World Championships and Intercontinental Championships on the line.

Tournament Structure and Qualification Pathways

Salinas is hosting an eight-team tournament split into two groups of four. Following the round-robin stage, the top two nations from each group advance directly to the semifinals.

This NORCA tournament operates as an official International Handball Federation (IHF) Trophy event. According to the event specifications, the top two finishers in the final standings will punch their tickets to the 2027 Men’s Youth World Championships. However, a unique regulatory nuance applies regarding overseas departments: because Guadeloupe and Martinique are overseas departments of France, their placement in the standings does not count toward World Championship qualification.

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Conversely, the path to the 2027 IHF Trophy Intercontinental Championships carries different criteria. The winner of the gold medal match secures qualification for that specific event, and for this tournament, Guadeloupe and Martinique are fully eligible to qualify.

Age Eligibility and Roster Construction

Because the upcoming World Championships are an under-19 competition, the NORCA event functions effectively as an under-18 tournament.

Date (US ET) Matchup Status / Time Tuesday, 6 Oct USA vs. PUR 19:00 US ET / 0100 CET Wednesday, 7 Oct USA vs. GRL 17:00 US ET / 2300 CET Thursday, 8 Oct USA vs. MTQ 17:00 US ET / 2300 CET

Semifinals and Medal Matches

Following the conclusion of group play on Thursday, the tournament shifts immediately to the knockout rounds. The semifinal and consolation fixtures are slated for Friday, October 9, with the placement and medal matches following on Saturday, October 10.

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