2K to Delist NBA 2K25 on October 30, Disabling Online Servers by January 1, 2027

2K Sports has confirmed that NBA 2K25 will be removed from all digital storefronts on October 30, 2026. Following the delisting, the publisher will shut down the game’s online servers on January 1, 2027, rendering several key modes and features permanently inaccessible.

Impact on Game Functionality

The upcoming server closure will significantly restrict gameplay for owners of the title. Starting January 1, 2027, players will no longer be able to access online multiplayer matches or any game modes that require a connection to 2K servers. Specifically, the MyCareer and MyTeam modes will be unavailable, and it will no longer be possible to earn or use Virtual Currency (VC).

Because the MyCareer mode relies on virtual currency to upgrade players, the loss of server connectivity effectively disables the mode. According to the publisher, while players will still be able to enjoy Play Now, MyNBA, The W, and MyWNBA, any features requiring a 2K server connection—including Online Leagues and community sharing—will cease to function.

Photo: Metro.co.uk

Online Services End for NBA 2K25 in 2027

NBA 2K25 was released in September 2024 across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. While the game will be removed from digital storefronts on October 30, 2026, those who already own the title will remain able to redownload and play the remaining offline modes after that date.

As of 1st January, 2027, you’ll no longer be able to play multiplayer games or access any online game modes. MyCareer and MyTeam will no longer be available, and it will no longer be possible to earn Virtual Currency (VC), the publisher stated.

The move follows a pattern for the annual sports franchise, mirroring previous server shutdowns for titles such as NBA 2K24, WWE 2K23, and PGA Tour 2K23. Players who claimed the game via PlayStation Plus Essential in June 2025 will also be affected by these upcoming service changes.

Deluxe Edition Players Receive Bonus Virtual Currency

These enhancements featured a dynamic Layup Engine, Step-Through Up-And-Unders, experimental dribbling customization, and advanced controls.

Players who purchased the Deluxe Edition received 100,000 VC, skill boosts, Gatorade boosts, and a double-XP coin for MyCareer.