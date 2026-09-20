Governor Newsom Signs Bills to Support LA 2028 Olympic Preparations

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a series of legislative measures at Exposition Park to bolster infrastructure, safety protocols, and athlete support as Los Angeles accelerates preparations for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Announced against the backdrop of the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the newly enacted package includes a $7 million funding injection aimed at expanding the city’s readiness for the global sporting showcase.

Exposition Park Modernization and Historic Olympic Legacy

The newly committed $7 million builds upon an earlier $96.5 million state allocation dedicated to upgrading and modernizing Exposition Park. This venue will serve as the main venue for the Games.

At the center of these upgrades stands the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The historic stadium holds a singular distinction in international athletics as the first venue ever to host three different Summer Olympic Games.

Public Safety Partnerships and the California Olympic Command

Beyond capital improvements, the legislative package confronts the complex logistical and security demands of hosting a multi-week international event. Assemblymember Tina McKinnor, serving as Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, partnered with the administration on Assembly Bill 2411. This legislation establishes the California Olympic and Paralympic Public Safety Command.

The specialized command structure aims to ensure safety for all athletes, international visitors, local workers, and communities during this major event.

Bolstering Team USA and California Training Infrastructure

Highlighting California as a top-tier hub for scholastic, instructional, and athletic prowess, Assemblymember Mike Fong underscored the importance of sustained backing for Team USA competitors based in the state heading into the 2028 Games.

The state’s targeted investments seek to aid student-athletes competing in the world games.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Global Outlook

Organizers charged with executing the massive logistical undertaking have welcomed the legislative momentum. Reynold Hoover, CEO of LA28, expressed gratitude to Governor Newsom and the State Legislature for their unwavering support, noting that the legislative actions underscore a shared ambition to showcase California’s innovation and spirit on a global stage.

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Governor Newsom encapsulated the broader economic and cultural strategy during the Exposition Park announcement, stating, “The Golden State is in the middle of a historic run of sporting events, and these bills allow the state the ability to continue to deliver for fans and athletes alike – all across the world.” Describing the 2028 Games as an unprecedented window to display the state’s highest standards, government officials intend for the event to generate a permanent benefit extending well into the future.