Jindal Supreme India IPO: Size, Issue Details, and Allotment Overview

The ₹124.88 crore initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of 1.07 crore shares aggregating to ₹99.89 crore.

Checking Your Jindal Supreme IPO Allotment Status Online

Investors awaiting shares from the Jindal Supreme India public offering can verify their allotment status through multiple designated digital portals. As market participants across financial hubs look toward the next operational phases, understanding the exact verification pathways prevents unnecessary friction.

Here is why that matters: navigating multiple registrars during an active listing cycle often leads to confusion. Fortunately, the process is streamlined across primary channels.

Timeline of Share Credit and Market Debut

Following the completion of the allotment finalization, the market moves rapidly toward execution and listing. According to financial service disclosures, successful applicants will see shares credited to their demat accounts on September 22, 2026.

Photo: choiceindia.com

But there is a catch for those who missed out. Refund initiations for unsuccessful bidders run concurrently with the share credit phase, ensuring blocked UPI funds release back to the investor’s linked bank account on or about September 22, 2026.

Jindal Supreme India IPO Key Post-Issue Timeline Event Date Share Credit to Demat Account September 22, 2026 Refund Initiation September 22, 2026 Stock Exchange Listing (NSE, BSE) September 23, 2026

Following these preparatory phases, trading officially commences. The company’s equity is scheduled to list on both the NSE and BSE on September 23, 2026, giving market participants the option to hold their positions for long-term growth or trade actively.

Navigating Market Security and Advisory Warnings

As retail participation in public offerings expands, financial institutions emphasize strict digital hygiene. Brokerage firms consistently remind investors to safeguard their login credentials, passwords, and UPI transaction PINs.

Sharing sensitive authorization data or dealing in unsolicited investment tips disseminated across messaging applications introduces severe financial vulnerability. Maintaining vigilance protects individual portfolios from unauthorized transactions as market activity intensifies around key listing dates.