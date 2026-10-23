Grafton Health Department Tests Leer Mine Staff After TB Case

The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department conducted a mass testing clinic for Leer Mine employees in Taylor County, West Virginia, following notification of an active tuberculosis case associated with the mine. Health officials mandated screenings for all staff at the affected location to identify potential infections and assess exposure scope.

Tuberculosis Spreads Through Air and Requires Diagnostic Testing

Airborne Transmission: This contagious illness generally transmits via airborne particles whenever an individual suffering from active pulmonary or laryngeal TB expels bacteria into the atmosphere.

This contagious illness generally transmits via airborne particles whenever an individual suffering from active pulmonary or laryngeal TB expels bacteria into the atmosphere. Latent vs. Active Infection: Individuals with latent TB infection cannot spread the disease to others.

Individuals with latent TB infection cannot spread the disease to others. Diagnostic Protocol: Proper medical evaluations and subsequent care serve as crucial measures for detecting the illness and deciding if therapy is required.

Mandatory Screening Initiated at Leer Mine

Health officials ordered mandatory testing for all personnel assigned to the affected Leer Mine location on Thursday. The public health intervention was deployed out of an abundance of caution to protect employees, their families, and the surrounding community.

Our responsibility is to protect the health of our community, and that includes taking appropriate action when a potential public health threat arises, said Health Department Administrator Annie Kennedy. Our priority is to ensure that employees receive appropriate testing and follow-up while taking every reasonable precaution to protect their families and the communities in which they live.

Health Departments Coordinate Testing for the Affected Workforce

The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department collaborated directly with local and state public health partners alongside mine representatives. This coordination facilitated communication regarding testing requirements and facilitated follow-up for the affected workforce.

Public health authorities emphasized that not every individual exposed to TB becomes infected.

Parameter Latent Tuberculosis Infection Active Tuberculosis Disease Transmission Risk Cannot spread the disease to others Infectious via airborne bacteria

When to Consult a Doctor

Employees directed to complete testing are instructed to follow health department instructions and complete all required follow-up within the specified timeframe. Individuals who have inquiries concerning potential contact or screening mandates ought to reach out to their medical professional or municipal health agency.

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