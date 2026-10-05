Vladimir Jursinov, the coach who secured seven World Championship titles and two Olympic gold medals with the Soviet national team, sought the head coaching position at HIFK in the early 1990s, but club leadership failed to respond. The oversight was revealed by Göran Stubb during the launch of his new biography, Kuinka voin auttaa?, authored by Risto Pakarinen and published by Otava, at the Helsinki Ice Hall VIP lounge on Monday.

Stubb described the club’s utter lack of response to Jursinov’s availability as “completely incomprehensible,” noting that Jursinov eventually took charge of TPS. During his tenure in Turku, Jursinov led the team to two Finnish championships and two European championships, while also doing great work regarding Finland’s first world championship gold by having many players from Turun Palloseura in that team.

HIFK Loses Foundational Elements of Historic Identity

The book launch gathered prominent figures from Finnish hockey history, including Heikki “Heka” Järn, the captain of HIFK’s first championship-winning team in 1969 and their repeat title run in 1970. Järn remarked during the event that he fails to recognize foundational elements of HIFK’s historic identity in the team’s current play, pointing out that vital organizational laws are no longer implemented.

Stubb emphasized that the physical playing style established by Carl Brewer—a three-time Stanley Cup winner and player-coach who essentially created HIFK’s tactical identity—was crucial to the club’s brand. Järn added that Brewer led through positivity rather than shouting. Kalervo Kummola echoed these concerns regarding HIFK’s current struggles, noting that while the team faces ongoing growing pains, figures like Janne Laukkanen and Olli Jokinen are working to restore discipline.

The revelations surrounding the club’s past management arrive as HIFK and Jokerit prepare to face each other on Thursday in a Helsinki derby for the first time in over 12 years. The fixture has drawn intense scrutiny not only over the teams’ early-season struggles but also due to high ticket prices that have triggered boycotts from HIFK supporters’ groups and Jokerit’s EP06 fan club.

Looking Ahead to the Helsinki Derby

As the historic local rivalry resumes under considerable financial and competitive pressure, club leadership faces renewed scrutiny regarding both current operations and historical missed opportunities. Stubb, who is no longer involved with HIFK’s administration, declined to comment on the current roster or management, leaving the spotlight firmly on the club’s past administrative failures and the high-stakes atmosphere surrounding Thursday’s matchup.