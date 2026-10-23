Hyundai Translead Expands Illinois Footprint to $600M and 3,750 Jobs

Hyundai Translead has pushed its planned Illinois manufacturing footprint to $600 million, adding a third production shift that raises its total workforce commitment to 3,750 full-time jobs.

Expanding Will County Operations Beyond the Original Blueprint

The revised figures mark a substantial escalation from the company’s initial announcement in March. At that time, Hyundai Translead committed more than $450 million to establish two advanced manufacturing facilities in Will County with 2,500 jobs. Surging customer demand for commercial transportation equipment prompted the company to tack on an additional $150 million and 1,250 positions, creating what state officials characterize as the largest single manufacturing job-creation commitment in recent Illinois history.

The new manufacturing operations are taking shape inside former Caterpillar heavy equipment facilities and former Lion Electric electric bus manufacturing facilities. These sites will build dry and refrigerated van trailers, flatbed trailers, truck bodies, and dollies. Sean Kenney, CEO of Hyundai Translead, pointed to long-term confidence in the regional labor pool as the primary driver behind the expanded footprint.

Expanding our planned investment reflects our confidence in Illinois, its workforce, and the long-term growth of our U.S. operations.

Kenney said in a statement released on October 22, 2026. Company leadership notes that the added production capacity positions the manufacturer to serve clients more efficiently as the broader transportation industry continues its recovery.

Hyundai Project Drives State Incentive Jobs and Training

According to state figures, the Hyundai Translead project accounts for more than half of the roughly 6,000 jobs pledged this year by companies participating in the state’s Economic Development for a Growing Economy, or EDGE, incentive program. EDGE participants have collectively committed nearly $2.8 billion in investments during 2026.

To supply the necessary labor for the Will County buildout, the state is investing in a new Manufacturing Training Academy at Joliet Junior College. The academy will focus on training industrial maintenance and advanced manufacturing technicians while simultaneously doubling the institution’s welding training capacity. Governor JB Pritzker emphasized the broad regional significance of the project during the announcement.

Creating 3,750 new jobs is transformational for the region and builds on our state’s manufacturing momentum.

Pritzker said. The project stands as part of a broader corporate strategy by the subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company to bolster its North American manufacturing network through sustainable growth and geographic proximity to its customer base.

Hyundai Translead is creating 3,750 new jobs in Will County – providing opportunities for thousands of Illinoisans to earn a good living.Another vote of confidence in Illinois, our workers, and our strength as a manufacturing hub. pic.twitter.com/JVcGRHcMRs — https://x.com/GovPritzker/status/2113306320874926103