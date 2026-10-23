Nvidia Microducks Surpass 20,000 Preorders After Viral GTC Demo

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Debuts Microduck Robots at GTC Berlin

Preorders for open-source Microduck robots surpassed 20,000 units within a day of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang showcasing the waddling devices during his keynote at the GTC Berlin conference. The small robots, which feature tiny R2-D2 sound effects and can sit, fall down for naps, and perform summersaults on voice command, are scheduled for Christmas delivery.

Hugging Face’s Clem Delangue stated on social media that the Microducks could become the best-selling robot of the year, potentially appealing to adults just as much as children based on promotional footage showing grown-ups interacting with the devices. The widespread interest followed a viral keynote presentation where Huang demonstrated the interactive capabilities of the flock of robots.

Integration Following the Hugging Face Acquisition

The Microducks are open-source devices originally produced by Pollen Robotics, a company acquired by Hugging Face in 2025. Nvidia subsequently acquired Hugging Face in September, bringing the development stack under the GPU giant’s umbrella and marking Hugging Face’s second robotic product following the Reachy Mini.

The @JensenHuang keynote effect on https://t.co/RR7kOJhWIW pre-orders. Going to cross 20,000+ total pre-orders probably tomorrow making Microduck probably the most sold robot of 2026? pic.twitter.com/d83bckvB1e — https://x.com/ClementDelangue/status/2113322519423758540

Engineers trained the Microducks using Nvidia’s technology stack, executing simulations to teach baseline behaviors like walking, standing, and sitting prior to shipping. Pollen indicated that owners can train their units with new custom tricks and share those routines within the community.

Contrasting Industry Developments in Consumer Robotics

The viral reception of the Microducks provided a lighter moment amid broader industry scrutiny regarding automated systems. The robot reveal followed a week of fear that artificial intelligence was being used in repeated cyberattacks. Meanwhile, the maker of Eiliko—an AI-equipped robot charm meant for bag attachment—announced plans to hire an independent security firm following investigative reports detailing security vulnerabilities that allowed hackers to read complete transcripts of everything told to the toy.