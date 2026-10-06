Immersive City-Wide Theater Festival Brings Performances to Tianjin’s Historic Landmarks for National Day

Tianjin has transformed its historic streets, century-old Western-style mansions, and verdant public parks into an expansive, open-air theatrical stage during the National Day holiday, drawing crowds of residents and tourists into immersive artistic performances.

The Street Corners and Courtyards of Tianjin Transform Into Open-Air Stages

Throughout the Golden Week holiday, the 2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival has pushed theatrical productions out of traditional indoor auditoriums and directly into the fabric of the city. According to Xinhua News Agency, urban alleyways and cultural landmarks have taken on the role of outdoor stages, offering a citywide, integrated cultural and tourism celebration.

In the heart of Heping District along Dali Dao, visitors to historic Western-style foreign buildings have encountered actors performing amidst the period architecture, blurring the line between spectator and participant. Similar scenes have unfolded along Jin Street, where audiences gathered to watch fragment performances of the classic spoken drama Sunrise, with cast members interacting directly with passersby before pausing to bow as crowds looked on.

Photo: 新浪财经

Renmin Park Opera Corner Extends a Three-Year Tradition

While modern drama filled commercial districts, Tianjin’s public parks grounded the holiday programming in traditional regional art forms. Xinhua reported that actors performed the Pingju opera classic Flowers as Matchmakers inside Renmin Park for holiday visitors.

Long lines formed at the park’s north gate well before curtain time, with local residents and travelers carrying morning snacks while securing their spots.

Sina Finance noted that unlike traditional theater houses, the street corner format removes fixed stages. Instead, audiences follow performers through corridors, pavilions, and water-side pavilions, while actors disguised as historical municipal NPCs weave through the pathways to establish the atmosphere of a bygone era.

Photo: Oeeee

Classic Drama Prepares to Travel South to the Greater Bay Area

Beyond the local open-air performances, the city’s theatrical footprint expanded outward as the Tianjin People’s Art Theater prepared its landmark production of Cao Yu’s Thunderstorm for audiences in southern China. Oeeee reported that the production was selected for the “Artistic Convergence in the Greater Bay Area” showcase at the 6th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival, opening ticket sales for performances scheduled at the Friendship Theater in Guangzhou.

Oeeee observed that the production draws heavily on the unique atmospheric texture of playwright Cao Yu’s upbringing in Tianjin’s colonial-era mansions, preserving the oppressive emotional claustrophobia of the original script for contemporary audiences outside the municipality.