Iowa joins Sandoz in $400M settlement over generic drug prices

Iowa has joined a multistate coalition in a $400 million settlement with Sandoz Inc. and Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc. over allegations that the manufacturers conspired to inflate generic drug prices. Under the terms of the agreement filed in U.S. District Court in Hartford, Connecticut, Iowa will receive $1,380,384.01.

The Cost of Collusion on Generic Prescriptions

The underlying lawsuit accused generic drug manufacturers of executing a coordinated scheme to restrain trade, restrict competition, and hike prices across a wide range of essential prescription medications. Investigators examined conduct involving multiple drug formulations, including critical treatments such as antibiotics and blood pressure medications relied on daily by vulnerable patients.

“For years, these drug companies illegally manipulated the market, causing Iowans to pay higher prices for life-saving medicines they needed like antibiotics and blood pressure medication,” Bird said. “Now, it’s time for them to pay the price and be held accountable.”

Global Restructuring and Prior Settlements

Beyond the direct financial penalty paid to state coffers, the agreement resolves complex allegations that international affiliates of Sandoz participated in the anticompetitive practices. State enforcers claimed these overseas entities fraudulently transferred assets to evade financial liability before investigators closed in. With this latest accord, Sandoz’s cumulative payout to state enforcers across multiple coordinated settlements reaches approximately $469 million.

The Sandoz resolution builds upon a foundation of earlier enforcement actions against other generic manufacturers. Previous settlements involving Glenmark, Lannett, Bausch, Apotex, Heritage, and Heritage parent company Emcure brought a combined $96.5 million into state enforcement pools. Alongside the financial penalties, Sandoz agreed to implement stringent internal corporate reforms designed to guarantee fair market competition and permanent compliance with federal antitrust laws.

Consumer Eligibility and Trial Preparations

The multistate litigation continues to march toward a major courtroom milestone as attorneys general prepare for the first major trial in Hartford. That initial trial is formally scheduled to begin in February 2027.

Consumers who purchased a generic drug included on the official settlement list anytime between May 2009 and December 2019 may qualify for financial restitution. Eligible individuals can verify their status or request claim details by calling 1-866-290-0182, emailing [email protected], or visiting www.AGGenericDrugs.com.