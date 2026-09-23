iPhone 18 Pro Max Now Available at Cell Center in Pontes e Lacerda

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is now available for immediate delivery at Cell Center in Pontes e Lacerda, following its official September launch. Featuring the new A20 Pro chip, a 48-megapixel Fusion camera with variable aperture, and integration with Apple Intelligence, the flagship device arrives in bordeaux, black, and blue finishes across storage tiers ranging from 256 GB to 2 TB.

Hardware Architecture and Thermal Design of the A20 Pro

Under the chassis, Apple’s silicon shift continues with the integration of the A20 Pro SoC. According to product specifications released during the September rollout, the chip handles high-load operations like complex video editing workflows and on-device machine learning tasks. To manage the thermal output generated by these workloads, the iPhone 18 Pro Max incorporates upgraded internal cooling components.

Storage configurations for the device span four distinct tiers. Buyers can select from 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB versions. Alongside these options, Apple reports that the model delivers the longest battery longevity seen in any Pro-tier iPhone to date. The physical footprint also features a scaled-down Dynamic Island, optimizing screen real estate on the OLED display panel.

Imaging Upgrades and Camera Mechanics

Optical hardware sees a major revision via the new primary Fusion camera. Operating at 48 megapixels, the sensor introduces a variable aperture mechanism.

Local retail availability in Mato Grosso reflects this global release schedule. Cell Center confirmed that units reached their Pontes e Lacerda storefront days after the initial global sales window opened. Consumers can inspect the hardware or request pricing details directly through the local retailer’s messaging channel at WhatsApp (65) 9946-4007.

Software Ecosystem and Local Availability

Operating system integration relies on iOS 27, which serves as the primary host environment for expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities.

For buyers in the region looking to bypass traditional shipping delays, the local stock includes the bordeaux, black, and blue colorways. Inquiries regarding specific storage capacity pricing and stock verification are currently being handled directly via the Cell Center WhatsApp contact line.