Islamabad Blocked by Shipping Containers Ahead of Imran Khan Protest March

Islamabad Becomes a City of Steel as Authorities Seal Off the Capital Ahead of Imprisoned Imran Khan’s Protest March

In Islamabad, shipping containers line the streets and block key routes to restrict demonstrators and prevent them from reaching sensitive areas, signaling that a protest is imminent. For residents navigating the tree-lined avenues and green hills of Pakistan’s capital, these brightly colored steel barriers serve as an unmistakable warning of snarled traffic, long detours, and deep political friction.

The latest security lockdown comes as supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan prepare for a protest march demanding his release. Law enforcement officials have utilized cranes to lift red, blue, and green containers off trucks, lowering them into place across major traffic lanes and turning broad avenues into narrow, heavily controlled passages. Although the march was originally scheduled for September 27, 2026, and subsequently postponed to October 4, 2026, authorities have left the formidable blockades firmly in place.

Securing the Red Zone and Choking Key Approaches

Police have positioned the steel barricades along critical arteries leading directly into the Red Zone. This sector houses the nation’s Parliament, government offices, and foreign embassies. Commuters and local residents alike find themselves caught in the immediate wake of these defensive preparations.

“It looks like a city of containers,” Islamabad housewife Sahiba Bibi noted of the sudden transformation of the urban landscape. The disruptions began well before demonstrators even mobilized to travel toward Islamabad from across the country, particularly from the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Khan’s party governs.

According to party organizers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, leadership delayed the march because authorities had blocked key approaches to the capital, including Attock Bridge, a major crossing for convoys traveling from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Law enforcement personnel placed containers and spiked metal sheets along the transit route expected to be used by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and his supporters.

Political Turmoil Behind the Steel Barricades

The standoff is rooted in ongoing political volatility that has gripped Pakistan since Imran Khan was ousted from power in an April 2022 parliamentary no-confidence vote. Khan, a former cricket star turned politician, has been imprisoned since 2023. He is serving multiple prison sentences following convictions on corruption and other charges.

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Both Khan and the PTI maintain that the cases are politically motivated. Following Khan’s removal, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned to office after lawmakers elected him following the February 8, 2024, parliamentary election. However, the PTI contends that its mandate was stolen during that vote—an allegation that the government denies.

The confrontation has rippled outward, affecting ordinary citizens who rely on open transit corridors.

Economic Strain on Transporters and Local Businesses

The logistical footprint of securing the capital extends heavily onto local transport workers. While authorities maintain that they pay rent to owners of container trucks for the use of the containers, individual drivers paint a starkly different picture of the requisition process.

Rehmat Gul, a container-truck driver, recounted that police officers stopped him on a highway, confiscated his vehicle keys, and impounded his truck. The container was subsequently hauled away and positioned on a roadway near Rawalpindi to serve as a security barrier.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers whose storefronts line potential protest routes face difficult financial decisions. Many are weighing whether to shutter their businesses entirely, dreading the prospect of property damage if unrest or clashes erupt.

As the rescheduled October 4 date approaches, Islamabad remains a city held in check by towering walls of corrugated steel. Whether these barriers will successfully deter the PTI march or simply amplify the political defiance of Khan’s supporters remains to be seen.