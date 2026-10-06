Jean-Bernard Plessy Placed Under Formal Investigation in Lyon

The Reverend Jean-Bernard Plessy, who directed the prestigious Institution des Chartreux in Lyon for over 25 years, was formally placed under formal investigation on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, for aggravated rape and sexual assault.

This high-profile legal development unfolds just days after the official visit of Pope Leo XIV to France, placing the Catholic Church under renewed scrutiny regarding clerical misconduct. According to the Lyon prosecutor’s office, the 63-year-old priest faces multiple serious charges, including rape committed by an individual abusing the authority of their office, sexual assault on a vulnerable person using professional authority, and intimidation aimed at preventing a victim from filing a criminal complaint.

From a Quiet Administrative Exit to Criminal Indictment

The trajectory of the case shifted dramatically over the summer. Archbishop Olivier de Germay of Lyon initially announced conservative measures on September 2, 2026, removing Father Plessy from his leadership role at the prominent Catholic educational network. At the time, the diocese cited an internal investigation triggered in June 2026 regarding a “relation” the director maintained with an adult student under his authority. franceinfo.fr noted that the diocese chose the word relation because it was the exact term used by the young woman when she initially contacted the church’s listening cell.

Photo: franceinfo.fr

However, the legal interpretation of those events quickly escalated far beyond an administrative church matter. Following a formal report filed by the diocese, the Lyon prosecutor opened an initial criminal inquiry. In September 2026, the complainant officially lodged a criminal complaint for aggravated rape and sexual assault. According to her attorney, Nadia Debbache, the reported violence persisted continuously for several months, lasting until July 2026. Ms. Debbache sharply criticized the diocese’s initial use of the word relation, arguing in a public statement that minimizing severe sexual violence into a simple relationship constitutes a secondary trauma for her client.

Shifting Legal Strategies and Long-Term Tenure

The defense surrounding Father Plessy has experienced internal friction as the judicial process advances. Initially, a representative speaking through an early attorney asserted that the priest firmly contested all allegations against him. However, his two newly appointed counsels, Me Clémentine Vergnais and Me François Saint-Pierre, formally distanced themselves from that stance. The new legal team declared that prior statements denying the accusations were entirely inappropriate, confirming instead that their client will reserve all formal declarations exclusively for the two examining magistrates assigned to the case.

Before his suspension and subsequent indictment, Father Plessy enjoyed a long and entrenched career within French Catholic education. Ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Saint-Étienne in 1991, he was assigned to the neighboring Diocese of Lyon in 1999, where he assumed leadership of the Institution des Chartreux. He directed the massive Lyon school group for over 25 years, concluding his tenure at the close of the academic year. In a farewell letter addressed to parents dated July 9, 2026, he wrote that it is necessary to know how to leave with a sense of gratitude and accomplished duty, unaware then of the criminal proceedings that would formally halt his ministry just months later.