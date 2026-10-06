Kylie Jenner Lands First Acting Role in Hulu’s Bachelorette Weekend

Kylie Jenner is stepping away from reality television to star in Bachelorette Weekend, a dramatic thriller series ordered by Hulu where her character is murdered in a swimming pool during her bachelorette party.

The Bottom Line

Kylie Jenner takes her first acting role as a murdered bride-to-be in Hulu’s upcoming dramatic series Bachelorette Weekend.

The series adapts a book by Flora Collins and is produced by Jenner alongside her sister Kim Kardashian, Lauren Oliver, and Aaron Kaplan.

The project follows Jenner’s recent cameo in the film The Moment, which sparked her desire to pursue acting seriously.

Hulu Orders Bachelorette Weekend Starring Kylie Jenner

The 29-year-old will star as a future bride whose celebratory weekend spirals into a homicide investigation.

According to production details cited by 20minutes.fr, the project is inspired by a book by Flora Collins. The narrative centers on an bachelorette party that shatters when the bride is found dead in the villa’s pool, instantly casting her closest friends and bridesmaids as prime suspects.

Production notes indicate that Jenner’s character holds a central position in the narrative arc. Her role is specifically designed to allow her to “faire la lumière sur la vérité” (shed light on the truth) of the unfolding tragedy.

From Reality Television to Scripted Drama

This dramatic vehicle marks a shift for Jenner, moving her from reality television into narrative television. Her prior on-screen fiction experience was limited to a cameo appearance in the film The Moment, featuring Charli XCX.

Following that brief appearance, Jenner stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the experience gave her “the virus of the acting” and ignited her ambition to pursue acting seriously. 20minutes.fr noted that she has voiced aspirations of building a career in film.

Project Detail Production Element Platform Hulu Source Material Book by Flora Collins Key Cast / Lead Kylie Jenner Producers Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Lauren Oliver, Aaron Kaplan

A Family Partnership Behind the Camera

Jenner will not only perform in front of the lens but will also share producer credits on the series. She joins a production team that includes Lauren Oliver, Aaron Kaplan, and her sister Kim Kardashian.

Photo: 20minutes.fr

Kardashian’s involvement follows her own roles in American Horror Story and All’s Fair. Meanwhile, the Kardashian family’s reality program returns to Hulu for its eighth season.