Jessica Tarlov Reveals How She Met Husband Brian McKenna During Pandemic

Fox News political commentator Jessica Tarlov met her husband, Brian McKenna, during the COVID-19 pandemic when the two were neighbors. Their lockdown connection blossomed into a relationship, culminating in an engagement announced in April 2021 and the subsequent birth of two daughters, Cleo and Teddy.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Both individuals maintained distinct professional trajectories—Tarlov in broadcast media and McKenna in corporate tax and hedge fund finance—while establishing their family.

Pandemic Proximity: How Isolation Forged a New Relationship

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According to the source articles, the enforced confinement of the pandemic period allowed the pair to develop a steady connection that transitioned into a committed relationship. Tarlov shared details of their progression on-air, officially announcing their engagement on April 9, 2021, during an appearance on the Kennedy program on Fox Business.

Following their engagement, the couple held a quiet wedding ceremony celebrated among close friends. Fellow Fox News contributor Guy Benson shared a photograph of the couple on their wedding day, which Tarlov acknowledged with appreciation. This low-profile approach has characterized much of their domestic life, balancing Tarlov’s prominent role as a co-host on Fox News’ The Five with a deliberate separation from tabloid exposure.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Cleo Markie McKenna, on December 11, 2021. The middle name “Markie” was chosen to honor Tarlov’s late father, Mark Tarlov, who passed away just months prior to the birth. Later, in April 2024, the family expanded further with the arrival of their second daughter, Teddy Tarlov McKenna. Both births were publicly acknowledged on-air by Tarlov’s colleague Dana Perino.

Professional Backgrounds: Media Commentary Meets Hedge Fund Finance

While Tarlov maintains a high-profile media presence offering political analysis from a Democratic viewpoint, McKenna works extensively in the financial sector. According to the source articles, McKenna holds the position of Director of Tax at Caxton Alternative Management LP in New York, specializing in tax planning for the hedge fund industry. His professional background includes previous senior roles at Citi as Vice President of Tax Hedge Fund Services, Rothstein Kass, and GoldenTree Asset Management.

McKenna’s academic credentials include a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Florida State University and a Master’s degree in Taxation from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Conversely, Tarlov holds multiple academic degrees from the London School of Economics, blending rigorous academic training with years of active television commentary across programs like The Five, Hannity, and Cavuto on Business.

Family and Professional Overview of Jessica Tarlov and Brian McKenna Family Member / Detail Professional Affiliation Key Milestones Jessica Tarlov Political Commentator and Co-Host on Fox News’ The Five Engagement announced April 2021 Brian McKenna Director of Tax at Caxton Alternative Management LP (CPA) Married shortly after 2021 engagement Cleo Markie McKenna N/A (Child) Born December 11, 2021 Teddy Tarlov McKenna N/A (Child) Born April 2024

Relationship History and Public Privacy

Prior to her relationship with McKenna, Tarlov was in a multi-year relationship with Roman Kuznetsov, a Russian heavyweight taekwondo champion who won a bronze medal at the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships. That relationship concluded around 2019, as documented through social media updates from that period. Following that transition, Tarlov’s connection with McKenna during the COVID-19 lockdowns marked a new chapter.

Photo: mandatory.com

Despite their visibility in respective professional spheres, Tarlov and McKenna have prioritized privacy for their household. Mandatory.com notes that the couple occasionally shares selective family milestones online—such as celebrating McKenna’s first Father’s Day, where Tarlov remarked on the circle of life—while otherwise maintaining a protective boundary around their domestic routines.

Takeaway

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