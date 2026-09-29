Jonas Virbalis Dismissed From Lithuanian Armed Forces Despite Whistleblower Status

Former Lithuanian Armed Forces intelligence officer Jonas Virbalis faced dismissal despite holding legal whistleblower status, exposing critical vulnerabilities in military employment protections. In May 2024, then-Commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces General Valdemaras Rupšys chose not to renew Virbalis’s professional military service contract after the officer reported a potentially fraudulent training scheme within the Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Forces.

The Samogitian Land National Defence Volunteer Forces Dispute

The origins of the dispute date back to 2023, when a subordinate within the 2nd Territorial Unit of the Samogitian Land National Defence Volunteer Forces informed Virbalis of a suspicious administrative practice. According to Virbalis, volunteer soldiers were being fictitiously called up for training exercises without actually participating, while the allocated state funds were diverted into an unofficial unit fund.

“Kariai buvo fiktyviai šaukiami į pratybas, jose realiai nedalyvaudavo (ir net neturėjo būti į jas įtraukiami), o už tai gauti pinigai buvo dedami į sutartą ‘fondą’. Už šias lėšas galimai buvo įsigytos kariuomenėje neleidžiamos naudoti Kinijos gamybos techninės priemonės,” Virbalis stated regarding the mechanics of the alleged scheme.

Evidence and Official Whistleblower Recognition

Virbalis initially escalated his concerns through both oral and written reports to the chief of staff of the 2nd Territorial Unit. He maintained that his disclosures were backed by verifiable evidence, including metadata-tagged photographs, uncompleted instruction logs, and audio recordings of personnel discussing the arrangement.

Following the disclosure, the Prosecutor General’s Office granted Virbalis official whistleblower protection under Lithuania’s Whistleblower Protection Act. This legal designation is designed to shield reporting individuals from professional retaliation, demotion, or termination.

Internal Ministry Investigation and Professional Retaliation

However, the investigative path quickly shifted. The Prosecutor General’s Office transferred the inquiry to the Ministry of National Defence. A specially convened ministry commission ultimately found no conclusive evidence of statutory violations, though it did issue procedural recommendations to the unit leadership.

As the administrative inquiry concluded, the working environment within the unit deteriorated rapidly. Virbalis experienced a series of professional setbacks, including a reprimand that was later rescinded, temporary revocations and reinstatements of his base security clearance, vehicle searches, denied parental leave days, and fluctuating reassignments between military bases in Kaunas and Panevėžys.

Supreme Administrative Court Ruling on Fixed-Term Contracts

The culmination of these tensions arrived in May 2024, when General Rupšys declined to renew Virbalis’s professional military service contract upon its scheduled expiration. Virbalis challenged the decision in court, arguing that the non-renewal constituted a retaliatory measure directly tied to his corruption allegations.

Both the Ministry of National Defence and the Lithuanian Armed Forces defended the decision as a legitimate exercise of command discretion. They argued that fixed-term service contracts afford leadership the independent authority to determine whether to continue employment relationships.

The Lithuanian courts ultimately sided with the military establishment. The Lithuanian Supreme Administrative Court delivered an unappealable ruling dismissing Virbalis’s appeal. The court established that holding whistleblower status does not strip an employer of discretion regarding fixed-term contracts, provided the institution can demonstrate objective grounds for the separation.

Institutional Transparency and Military Prerogatives

The ruling underscores the complex legal reality facing service members operating under fixed-term military contracts. While statutory protections aim to shelter those who expose wrongdoing, the intersection of military command prerogatives and labor law continues to present significant hurdles for institutional transparency.