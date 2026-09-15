Karma TMS Surpasses 20,000 TMS Treatments in Southern California

Karma TMS PC announced it has delivered more than 20,000 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation treatments across the Coachella Valley and Riverside County. Led by Dr. Keerthy Sunder, the Palm Springs-based practice reached the milestone after nearly a decade of offering medication-free care for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and anxiety.

A Decade of Expanding Access to Brain Stimulation in the Desert

Founded and led by board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Keerthy Sunder, Karma TMS operates three distinct locations across Southern California: Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Twentynine Palms. According to practice announcements, this geographic footprint brings FDA-approved Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy directly to communities throughout the Coachella Valley, the High Desert, and wider Riverside County.

The therapy itself uses targeted magnetic pulses to stimulate underactive regions of the frontal and midbrain associated with mood regulation. Dr. Sunder explains that certain brain regions can work too slowly or too fast, creating a form of neural traffic that medication alone often fails to resolve. By introducing TMS alongside a broader psychiatric model—which includes brain mapping, PrTMS, medication management, and ongoing progress monitoring—the practice targets individual brain patterns rather than relying solely on a blanket diagnosis.

TMS offers a non-invasive, medication-free alternative designed for those who have exhausted standard clinical options.

Serving Military Communities in the High Desert

Growth across the desert region has carried a distinct operational focus, particularly in Twentynine Palms. Situated minutes away from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, the local Karma TMS facility functions as a dedicated resource for active-duty service members and veterans navigating post-traumatic stress disorder and combat-related trauma.

Dr. Sunder and his clinical team have dedicated significant resources to addressing the specialized mental health needs of the military community in the high desert. Trauma and PTSD exert heavy tolls that ripple directly through families and military units.

To understand the scope of the practice’s regional development, consider the following operational breakdown:

Clinical Metric / Feature Details Total Treatments Delivered Over 20,000 sessions Founder Dr. Keerthy Sunder (Board-Certified Psychiatrist) Practice Locations Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Twentynine Palms Key Clinical Focus Areas Treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, anxiety, OCD, mood disorders Associated Regional Infrastructure Proximity to Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (Twentynine Palms)

Integrating Advanced Psychiatry With Coordinated Care

The practice relies on a multidisciplinary clinical structure designed to guide patients from initial evaluation through long-term follow-up. The team comprises psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and physician associates. This coordinated model ensures that every brain stimulation session is monitored alongside overall psychiatric care.

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Dr. Sunder brings extensive academic and clinical credentials to the region, including residency training at the University of Pittsburgh, board certifications in psychiatry and addiction medicine, a faculty appointment at the UC Riverside School of Medicine, and a board seat with the Society for Brain Mapping & Therapeutics. These credentials underpin the practice’s clinical approach, establishing a recognized center for evidence-based brain stimulation therapies in Southern California.