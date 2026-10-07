Karolína Muchová beats Naomi Osaka at China Open

Karolína Muchová outlasted Naomi Osaka 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) in a tense, three-hour fourth-round match at the China Open on Tuesday, converting her ninth match point to advance to the Beijing quarterfinals.

How the Deciding Set Swung Wildly in Beijing

The fourth-round encounter at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing tested both players’ endurance over 2 hours and 52 minutes of intense tennis. Muchová initially fell behind 4-1 in the opening set before mounting a determined comeback to claim it 7-5. Osaka quickly seized momentum in the second frame, dominating 6-1 to level the match.

The deciding set brought even more volatility. Osaka built a 3-1 lead, only to watch Muchová claw her way back into contention. At 5-4 on Osaka’s serve, the Czech player earned three match points. Osaka dug deep, saving five match points in that single game alone to force the contest into a deciding tiebreak.

“I honestly didn’t even believe I will finish the match,” Muchová admitted during her on-court interview. “So many match points, I didn’t know how many. I was shaking. It was really so close. Naomi could be standing here. It’s me, and I’m really grateful for it.”

Maria Timofeeva vs. Naomi Osaka | 2026 Beijing Round 2 | WTA Match Highlights

Backhand Volleys and Tiebreak Statistics

Muchová’s path to victory relied heavily on surviving pressure on a wing that has historically proven vulnerable. Throughout her career, her drive backhand has occasionally broken down under heavy pace. In the closing games against Osaka, that weakness nearly cost her the match. She squandered three of her five match points at 5-4 with backhand unforced errors, while Osaka countered with an ace and a service winner.

Once the match reached a tiebreak, Osaka targeted that exact side with maximum power.

Photo: wtatennis.com

The triumph keeps Muchová undefeated in deciding tiebreaks throughout the 2026 season. Her mental resilience under pressure is reflected in key career statistics across major tournaments this year.

Tournament Stage Opponent Scoreline Deciding Tiebreak Outcome Brisbane (Second Round) Ajla Tomljanović 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) Won (1-0) Wimbledon (Semifinal) Coco Gauff 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(10) Won (2-0) Beijing (Fourth Round) Naomi Osaka 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) Won (3-0)

An All-Czech Quarterfinal Awaits in Beijing

With this hard-fought victory, Muchová improves her head-to-head record against Osaka to 5-3, securing her fourth WTA 1000-level quarterfinal appearance of 2026. She previously reached the quarterfinals or better in Doha, Miami, and Wimbledon.

Sara Bejlek vs. Naomi Osaka | 2026 Beijing Round 3 | WTA Match Highlights

But there is little time for recovery. Next up for the Wimbledon runner-up is an all-Czech quarterfinal clash against fellow countrywoman Nikola Bartůňková in Beijing.

As the tournament progresses, will Muchová’s physical endurance hold up after enduring a grueling, three-hour marathon against a four-time Grand Slam champion?

Karolina Muchova vs. Naomi Osakar Full Match R4 Highlights | China Open 2026