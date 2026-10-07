Saudi Arabia and its allies thwart Houthi advances in Yemen

As government-aligned forces advanced along Yemen’s southwestern coast, the Houthis stepped up pressure around Taiz, one of the country’s largest cities, leaving a battlefield moving in two directions at once. The developments unfolded as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan activated their Mecca Joint Defense Agreement following an emergency meeting in Riyadh, announcing plans to accelerate the deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia. Together, these events point to a potentially consequential new phase of the war, though observers note the need to wait for the dust to settle before determining the conflict’s long-term trajectory.

Shifting Frontlines Along the Coast

He observed that if losses are confined to the southwest corner, it is not surprising, as the region was difficult for the group to hold. Even if pushed further from the Bab al-Mandab strait, the Houthis remain close enough to threaten Red Sea shipping with drones and missiles. Fatima Abo Alasrar, a Yemeni scholar, senior policy analyst and founder of Ideology Machine, stated that the counteroffensive demonstrated how quickly those initial gains could be reversed, adding, The biggest takeaway is that this myth of Houthi invincibility is no longer there. She noted that the group’s earlier September push had backing from the IRGC and caught Saudi-backed forces poorly coordinated to respond.

The Strategic Significance of Ports and Cities

Despite the coastal setbacks, the Houthis continue to control Hodeidah farther north on the Red Sea coast, maintaining their capacity to threaten maritime traffic and influence regional equations. Late on Monday, the Saudi-led coalition reported that its naval forces struck Houthi military infrastructure in the Hodeidah governorate, targeting weapons storage sites, facilities for explosive-laden boats, and stockpiles of sea mines. Concurrently, heightened pressure around Taiz introduced the prospect of a costly war of attrition, with Abo Alasrar observing that population centers represent locations where the group can inflict real damage. She added that while Bab al-Mandab was merely the icing on the cake, the group retains leverage over traffic because the mere possibility of attacks inflates insurance and shipping costs.

Saudi Arabia says three injured in Houthi attacks on Jazan and Najran airports

Outlook on Sustainable Gains

While Iranian media outlets such as Tasnim tracked Houthi advances around Taiz and an IRGC-aligned newspaper highlighted the group's regional influence, analysts urged caution regarding the broader trajectory of the conflict. Juneau emphasized that determining whether the counteroffensive can be sustained and what lasting reversals mean for Iran’s position remains premature, stating, I think it’s too early to talk about sustainable gains against the Houthis at this point.