Korean Banks See Early Loan Repayments Drop 33.8% in August

Household loan early repayments across South Korea’s five major commercial banks dropped 33.8% in August compared to the previous year, totaling 58,570 cases, according to financial authorities.

Lower Repayment Volumes Cut Bank Fee Income

Early repayments at major lenders fell to 58,570 cases in August, driven by tighter borrowing limits and higher interest rates.

Credit loan early repayments saw the steepest drop, plunging 49.6% in volume and 55.6% in total value year-over-year.

Lower repayment volumes caused August fee income for the five major banks to decline 48.5% to 5.34 billion Korean won.

August Repayment Volumes Fall Sharply Across Major Lenders

Financial authorities disclosed figures showing that total early repayments for household loans at KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Hana Bank, Woori Bank, and NH Nonghyup Bank reached 1.9432 trillion Korean won in August, down 29.2% from 2.744 trillion Korean won a year earlier. Cumulative data from January to August reveals total early repayments hit 660,062 cases, marking an 8.1% decrease from the same period in the prior year.

The total financial amount repaid early during the first eight months of the year fell 12.7% to 19.5605 trillion Korean won, down from 22.4077 trillion Korean won. Monthly early repayment totals have slid steadily, starting at 3.0245 trillion Korean won in January before dropping below the 2-trillion-won threshold in August.

Loan Type August Cases (Current) YoY Case Change August Amount (Current) YoY Amount Change Credit Loans 20,650 -49.6% 160.8 billion KRW -55.6% Mortgage Loans 24,522 -17.8% 1.197 trillion KRW -29.7% Total (Five Banks) 58,570 -33.8% 1.9432 trillion KRW -29.2%

Credit Loans Lead the Decline Amid Restrictive Borrowing Limits

Credit loans experienced the most pronounced contraction in early liquidations. Early repayments for credit loans stood at 20,650 cases in August, representing a 49.6% drop from the previous year. The corresponding financial volume for credit loan liquidations fell 55.6% to 160.8 billion Korean won.

Mortgage loans followed a similar downward trajectory, with early repayments declining 17.8% to 24,522 cases. The monetary value of these mortgage liquidations dropped 29.7% to 1.197 trillion Korean won.

Regulatory Fee Revisions Impact Bank Revenue Streams

The reduction in early loan liquidations, compounded by lower fee rates mandated by regulatory changes, directly impacted commercial banking revenues. The five major lenders collected 5.34 billion Korean won in early repayment fees during August, representing a 48.5% decrease compared to August of last year. Cumulative fee income from January through August dropped 39.5% to 55.8 billion Korean won, down from 92.3 billion Korean won.

In January of the previous year, the government instituted system revisions requiring banks to tie early repayment charges strictly to actual incurred costs. These expenses include funding operation losses from early liquidations alongside direct loan acquisition and administrative overhead. Previously, banks applied uniform fee structures across varying loan categories without transparent calculation grounds.

Following the regulatory overhaul, average early repayment fee rates for mortgage loans at the five major banks fell to 0.65% for fixed-rate products, down from 1.4%. Variable-rate mortgage fees dropped similarly to 0.65% from 1.2%.

Ongoing Household Debt Management Triggers Additional Waivers

Amid strict government management policies targeting household debt, commercial institutions have introduced supplementary fee exemptions. KB Kookmin Bank implemented a temporary waiver on early repayment fees for household credit loans beginning July 20. Simultaneously, Hana Bank operates a targeted exemption program designed specifically for vulnerable borrowers.

Financial authorities attribute the broader reluctance to clear debts early to a combination of tightening loan limits and elevated interest rates. These macro conditions restrict borrowers from easily reborrowing funds, making the preservation of existing lower-cost or accessible loan structures more financially advantageous.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.