Phoenix Police Detain Occupants of Vehicle After West Phoenix Shooting

Two people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting in west Phoenix, KTAR News reported. The incident drew an immediate response from local law enforcement, who tracked a fleeing vehicle from the air and detained its occupants.

Morning Response at 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Phoenix Police Department officers arrived near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at approximately 8:15 a.m. following reports of gunfire. The initial call brought patrol units to the West Valley intersection to secure the scene and render aid to the injured parties.

Authorities confirmed that two victims sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter. Both individuals were subsequently transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. According to updates provided by the Phoenix Police Department to KTAR News, the current medical conditions of the hospitalized victims remain unknown as the investigation unfolds.

Air Unit Tracks Fleeing Vehicle

While ground units processed the initial crime scene, responding officers received urgent information regarding a vehicle fleeing the location. The Phoenix Police Department helicopter was deployed to assist with tracking the suspect car from the air.

The aerial support unit successfully located the vehicle as it attempted to leave the area. Ground officers coordinated with the flight crew to intercept the car, ultimately stopping it and detaining the occupants. Police have not yet released the identities of those detained or detailed what specific charges they may face.

The Phoenix Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the morning shooting. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact local authorities.