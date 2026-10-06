Lakers Injury Update: Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler Out for Preseason Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers open their preseason schedule on Monday at the Golden 1 Center against the Sacramento Kings without new acquisition Walker Kessler and rising star Austin Reaves. Both players, alongside veteran guard Collin Sexton and two-way contract Arthur Kaluma, are sidelined with minor ailments and listed as day-to-day by head coach JJ Redick.

Backcourt Rotations Shift as Minutes Caps Loom

Depth Chart Reshuffle: Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, and Bronny James stand to log extended minutes in the backcourt during Monday’s opener, while Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams battle for perimeter rotation spots.

Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, and Bronny James stand to log extended minutes in the backcourt during Monday’s opener, while Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams battle for perimeter rotation spots. Preseason Workload Caution: With an unusual back-to-back looming against the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area, expect conservative minutes caps across the active roster.

Preseason Rotational Adjustments in Sacramento

Monday’s matchup in Sacramento was supposed to provide the first comprehensive look at the Lakers’ revamped roster under JJ Redick. Instead, the team must evaluate its depth. Kessler is dealing with a jammed finger sustained on the backboard, while Reaves is nursing a tweaked ankle. According to reporting from Dan Woike of The Athletic and Khobi Price of the California Post, Redick confirmed that neither injury is serious and both contributors are day-to-day.

The absence of Reaves removes one of the foundational offensive pillars of the team’s new era alongside Dončić. Kessler’s delayed debut pushes back the integration of a 7-foot-1 center acquired during the summer to supply the vertical spacing and interior defense Los Angeles missed last season. Redick previously highlighted Kessler as a critical tactical fit alongside Dončić and Reaves.

Photo: heavy.com

Backcourt Depth and the Bay Area Back-to-Back

Collin Sexton and Arthur Kaluma join the injury report alongside the two starters. Sexton missed shootaround with his lower right leg wrapped near the calf, though he participated in light lateral movement prior to the decision. The veteran guard signed a two-year deal this summer to spearhead bench scoring alongside the primary unit.

Following the clash with the Kings, the team remains in the Bay Area to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Playing consecutive exhibition fixtures remains a demanding early test. The schedule continues on Oct. 8 at Crypto.com Arena against Sacramento, marking three games in four nights before a trip to Las Vegas and an Oct. 16 finale against the Denver Nuggets.

Player Status Reason Impact Austin Reaves Out (Day-to-Day) Tweaked Ankle Opens backcourt minutes for Grimes and Hardy Walker Kessler Out (Day-to-Day) Jammed Finger on Backboard Delays initial look at frontcourt rim protection Collin Sexton Out (Day-to-Day) Lower-Right Leg Ailment Reduces secondary scoring off the bench Arthur Kaluma Out (Day-to-Day) Lower-Body Ailment Sidelined on two-way contract evaluation

The regular season commences on Oct. 21 when the Lakers host the Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. Until then, Redick’s immediate task involves managing workloads through a dense exhibition slate without several projected rotation fixtures.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.