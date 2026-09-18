Lamine Yamal Backed for Ballon d’Or by Como Midfielder Luis Milla

Lamine Yamal has emerged as a primary contender for the Ballon d’Or following a stellar campaign where the Barcelona winger secured La Liga and helped Spain triumph at the World Cup. Backed publicly by Como midfielder Luis Milla ahead of the October 26 ceremony in London, the 19-year-old continues to draw widespread praise for his elite individual output.

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Milla Backs Yamal’s Historic Bid Amid an Open Race

The race for football’s most coveted individual prize remains fiercely contested, but the endorsement for Barcelona’s teenage talisman continues to gather momentum. Speaking on SER’s El Larguero (via Mundo Deportivo), Como midfielder Luis Milla weighed in on the unpredictability of the current landscape. According to Milla, while Paris Saint-Germain’s Fabián Ruiz stands out when strictly evaluating titles and technical quality, Yamal holds the edge.

“I’m not sure because nothing is very, very clear. If it were down to titles and quality, the best would be Fabian Ruiz (PSG),” Milla admitted on the program. “But it’s clear that right now I’d give it to Lamine Yamal, in terms of flair, age… What he does is incredible.”

If the 19-year-old secures the accolade at the upcoming ceremony in London on October 26, he would shatter age-related precedents for the honor. Milla added, “For me, it would be spectacular if Lamine, at the age of 19, were to win the Ballon d’Or. And I think he deserves it.”

Evaluating Barcelona’s Dynamic Attacking Duo

While Yamal commands the spotlight for the Ballon d’Or, his teammate Raphinha has driven Barcelona’s phenomenal start to the new campaign with relentless efficiency. Milla highlighted the Brazilian’s comprehensive impact on the pitch, even though Raphinha sits outside the primary voting conversations.

“I really enjoy watching Raphinha – he’s a complete player who makes his teammates better. But he’s not in the running,” Milla noted.

Flick has actively supported Yamal’s self-confident approach to the award, helping the youngster manage the heavy expectations of both Camp Nou and the Spanish national team. Yamal himself has voiced his readiness for the accolade, positioning his claims alongside fellow contenders like Kylian Mbappé and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

Key Contenders and Profiles for the Award Cycle Player Club Key Team Honors Primary Argument Lamine Yamal Barcelona La Liga, FIFA World Cup (Spain) Record-breaking age, elite flair, decisive output Fabián Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain Domestic & International honors Tactical consistency and technical control Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid / France Domestic honors Elite goalscoring volume and conversion rates Harry Kane Bayern Munich Scoring titles Prolific target-man efficiency and expected goals (xG)

Tactical Context and the Road to London

As the footballing world looks ahead to the October 26 gala in London, the debate centers on whether raw positional dominance and tournament success outweigh traditional goalscoring volume. With Yamal and Raphinha continuing to dismantle defensive structures, Barcelona’s attacking output shows no signs of slowing down.

Photo: turkeyworldcup.com

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