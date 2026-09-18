Kim Kardashian Reveals Esophagitis Diagnosis Linked to Father’s Death

Kim Kardashian experienced a health scare involving an esophagitis diagnosis while filming Season 8 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, leading to hospitalization. Revealed in a trailer dropped on September 17, the medical ordeal deeply affected her family, drawing a poignant parallel to her late father, Robert Kardashian.

The Bottom Line:

The Diagnosis: Kim Kardashian revealed she suffers from esophagitis, an inflammation of the lining of the esophagus that causes painful swallowing and potential chest pain.

Kim Kardashian revealed she suffers from esophagitis, an inflammation of the lining of the esophagus that causes painful swallowing and potential chest pain. Family Echoes: The health scare carries emotional weight for the family, as Robert Kardashian passed away from esophageal cancer in 2003.

The health scare carries emotional weight for the family, as Robert Kardashian passed away from esophageal cancer in 2003. Return Date: Season 8 of The Kardashians premieres on October 8 on Hulu and Disney+.

Unpacking the Teaser and the Medical Reality

When Hulu released the first look at Season 8 of The Kardashians on Thursday, September 17, it immediately shifted focus from typical sibling drama to a medical emergency. In the trailer, the 45-year-old reality star is captured in a hospital gown, detailing a physical ordeal. “I have something called esophagitis,” she states while sitting in a makeup chair, setting off a wave of concern among her inner circle.

According to the Mayo Clinic, esophagitis is the swelling and irritation of the tissues that line the esophagus, the muscular tube responsible for carrying food and drink from the mouth to the stomach. Without proper medical intervention, the condition can trigger painful swallowing, chest pain, and complications like dehydration and unhealthy weight loss as the esophagus struggles to function properly. For viewers tracking the family’s media narrative, this transparent health update marks yet another instance of Kim turning the cameras toward vulnerability, following her Season 7 revelation regarding a small brain aneurysm discovered via MRI.

The Shadow of Robert Kardashian and the UCLA Legacy

The mention of an esophageal issue immediately invoked a painful family history. In the trailer, a producer asks Kim whether her father suffered from the same issue. When Kim replies, “Yeah,” Kris Jenner breaks down on camera, stating, “It just makes me want to cry.”

Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian, died in 2003 at the age of 59 from esophageal cancer, passing away just two months after his July 2003 diagnosis. While medical experts note that esophagitis and esophageal cancer are distinct conditions, difficulty swallowing remains a warning sign for the latter. In 2019, Kim and her relatives attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health at UCLA Health. At the time, Kim shared on social media her wish that other families gain access to better information regarding prevention and care.

Event / Milestone Date / Timeline Platform / Outlet Robert Kardashian Esophageal Cancer Diagnosis & Passing July – October 2003 Historical Family Record Robert G. Kardashian Center Launch 2019 UCLA Health Brain Aneurysm Discovery Revealed 2025 (Season 7) Hulu / Good Morning America Season 8 Trailer Drop (Esophagitis Reveal) September 17 Hulu Season 8 Premiere October 8 Hulu / Disney+

Navigating Reality TV Transparency and Streaming Stakes

Beyond Kim’s medical storyline, the upcoming season trailer also tees up interpersonal conflicts, including Kendall Jenner addressing rumors regarding model Cara Delevingne, ongoing tensions between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters, and Khloé Kardashian navigating the dating pool.