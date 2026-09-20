Lenovo Yoga Mini i Gen 11 Launches Globally: Specs and US Pricing

Lenovo has officially completed the global rollout of its ultra-compact desktop workstation, the Yoga Mini i Gen 11, following an initial preview at CES 2026. Equipped with Intel Panther Lake processors, integrated Intel Arc B390 graphics, and a 0.65-liter chassis, the hardware is now available across North American digital storefronts.

From Spring Previews to North American Shelves

The journey to western markets has been a staggered affair. Lenovo initially showcased the 0.65-liter desktop at the start of the year during CES 2026. A planned June window for the United States slipped past, though regional releases materialized earlier in global territories. According to unlimit-tech.com, the hardware launched in March within select Chinese markets before heading to the UK in April at 900 British pounds. Eurozone buyers saw price points hovering between 1,050 and 1,289 euros.

North American buyers can now order the system directly through Lenovo’s official web stores in the United States and Canada. Lenovo is bypassing entry-level tiers for the time being. Only the top-tier specification is currently listed for purchase.

Silicon Choices and Spec-Sheet Realities

Underneath the aluminum chassis, the Yoga Mini i Gen 11 packs considerable density. The machine features a 16-core configuration powered by Intel’s Panther Lake architecture, paired directly with an Intel Arc B390 integrated graphics engine. System memory sits firmly at 32 gigabytes, while storage is handled by a fast M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 solid-state drive with a 1-terabyte capacity.

Yet, the current purchasing options leave little room for customization. Lenovo has elected to list only the high-end variant equipped with the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor. The more economical Core Ultra 5 325 model remains absent from the storefronts. Company roadmaps have yet to clarify when—or if—the lower-cost chip configuration will see a direct retail release, or why regional pricing models diverge so sharply from third-party retail channels.

Pricing Pressures in the Mini-PC Ecosystem

In the United States, the single available configuration commands a hefty 2,086 dollars. Canadian consumers face an even steeper price tag of 2,899 Canadian dollars.

For comparison, Apple’s competing desktop hardware—such as the Mac Mini driven by the M6 chip—retails significantly lower at 879 dollars.

Measuring just 130 by 130 by 48.6 millimeters, the machine maintains a remarkably small physical footprint despite its thermal and computational load.