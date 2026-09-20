Ed Sheeran says situation in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable as he opens solo concert

Ed Sheeran opened his Philadelphia solo concert on September 19, 2026, by addressing the Gaza conflict as catastrophic and unjustifiable. His remarks followed a turbulent week that saw supporting acts withdraw and rapper Macklemore dropped from the tour following pro-Palestinian stage comments, igniting a broader debate over art, activism, and free speech.

The Philadelphia Opening and the Gaza Conflict

Ed Sheeran took the stage at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, September 19, 2026, delivering public remarks on international politics before a nearly full stadium. Opening his solo concert, the Grammy winner described the ongoing war in Gaza as catastrophic and unjustifiable, while maintaining that the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel were horrific.

Sheeran told the crowd that he had never wanted to be an activist musician. He explained that the events of the past week had thrust him squarely into the middle of a complex international debate.

The Fallout Over Macklemore and Supporting Act Departures

The stadium address followed a turbulent week for Sheeran’s touring organization. The controversy began when rapper Macklemore, who had been serving as the U.S. tour opener, was dropped from the lineup after exclaiming Free Palestine during a September 5 performance in New Jersey.

While Sheeran insisted he was not personally responsible for removing Macklemore—pointing instead to tour promoters and venue pressures—the decision triggered a cascade of supporting act withdrawals. Danish band Lukas Graham, Irish singer Aaron Rowe, and Finneas all pulled out of their scheduled appearances with Sheeran. Despite the roster changes, Irish folk band Beoga continued to join Sheeran on stage for several songs during his performances.

Ed Sheeran addresses Macklemore controversy at Philadelphia show

Behind the scenes, the dispute intersected with venue ownership. Sheeran stated that the decision to drop Macklemore came at the urging of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, whose company owns the stadium where the tour was scheduled to play. Sheeran noted that he had spoke with the venues at length all week to try to build a bridge before the rapper was ultimately removed.

Million-Dollar Pledges and Charity Matching

As the tour friction played out publicly, financial pledges entered the discourse surrounding the tour. Macklemore announced a $1 million donation dedicated to Palestinian relief efforts, publicly calling on Robert Kraft to match the contribution.

Photo: tbsnews.net

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In response, a spokesperson for Kraft clarified that the billionaire owner and Sheeran had each agreed to donate $2 million, though neither representative specified the exact organizations or recipients that would receive the funds.

Fan Reactions and Protests Outside Lincoln Financial Field

Outside the venue on Saturday, a small group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest. Among them was Hillary Steinberg, 34, who canceled her concert plans—obtaining a refund for tickets purchased a year prior—to join the demonstration outside.

Photo: aljazeera.com

Steinberg argued that attending or playing a show under these circumstances constitutes a political stance, regardless of an artist’s stated neutrality. Conversely, other attendees felt differently. Diane Savitz, 53, traveled from Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, after purchasing tickets months ago. Savitz expressed support for Sheeran, arguing that live music spaces should remain neutral.

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Economic Stakes and Tour Scale

The tour caught in the middle of this debate is among the most commercially successful live music ventures in recent years. Pollstar data from May indicated that Sheeran’s Loop Tour was the highest-grossing in the world, averaging a box office gross of over $7 million per city. Furthermore, financial tallies through the end of 2025 ranked Sheeran as the No. 3 top-earning concert act since 2021.

Ed Sheeran opens solo concert with comments on Gaza: 'Catastrophic and unjustifiable'