Lewis Hamilton Apologises to Ferrari After Singapore GP Strategy Error

Lewis Hamilton issued a public apology to Ferrari after a late-race strategy misstep dropped him from a podium contention to a sixth-place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix on October 11, 2026.

The Bottom Line

The Incident: Hamilton ignored a virtual safety car pit call from the Ferrari wall, opting instead to preserve track position on fading medium tyres.

Hamilton ignored a virtual safety car pit call from the Ferrari wall, opting instead to preserve track position on fading medium tyres. The Cost: Severe tyre degradation in the closing laps allowed Kimi Antonelli, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri to overtake, relegating Hamilton to P6.

Severe tyre degradation in the closing laps allowed Kimi Antonelli, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri to overtake, relegating Hamilton to P6. The Championship Impact: The lost points leave Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli just steps away from clinching his maiden world title at the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin.

The Singapore Strategy Gamble That Unraveled

Formula 1 racing at Marina Bay is notoriously unforgiving when it comes to overtaking, forcing drivers to gamble on alternate strategies. BBC Sport reported that Hamilton started the race on a new medium-compound tyre designed for a long stint, hoping to stretch a one-stop strategy to the finish line. When that compound failed to match the performance of the soft tyre, an early first stop was triggered. Later in the race, when a virtual safety car offered a clean opportunity to box and save roughly ten seconds compared to racing conditions, the Ferrari pit wall called both cars in.

Charles Leclerc obeyed the command, emerging on fresh soft tyres. Hamilton, however, chose to stay out. In a statement released by Ferrari following the race, Hamilton explained his reasoning: “Under the virtual safety car, the team called me in but I missed the entry. After that, I decided to stay out and try to hold track position to the end.” Grande Premio noted that Hamilton’s initial radio transmission on the slowing-down lap was direct and unsparing: “Sorry, boys. I let you down today with that strategy. My call, and I lost us valuable points.”

Internal Dynamics and Team Management Defended

Before the pivotal virtual safety car deployment, Hamilton had shadowed his teammate Leclerc closely. Having emerged from his first pit stop six laps ahead of the Monegasque driver, Hamilton initially enjoyed superior pace. At one stage, he alerted the team that he had lost two seconds on a single lap while trailing within two seconds of Leclerc. Despite the speed differential, the pit wall elected not to swap the order.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur defended the decision to leave Leclerc ahead, pointing to the tyre age advantage resulting from Leclerc pitting six laps later. Yahoo News Singapore reported Vasseur’s perspective on Hamilton’s late-race realization: “Clearly we asked them to pit. Charles pitted. Lewis didn’t want to pit because he… I don’t know why. And then he realised it was the wrong call. It’s why he apologised to the team.” Vasseur added that such errors are accepted as part of competitive racing dynamics, emphasizing that the team aims to extract positive lessons from the setback.

Championship Consequences for Antonelli and Mercedes

While Leclerc successfully converted his pace into a second-place finish behind race winner Max Verstappen, Hamilton’s late slide down the order altered the constructor calculations. Ferrari collected 26 points overall, keeping them active near the front of the Constructors’ Championship, but missed out on a potential double-podium finish. Meanwhile, Mercedes secured 17 points courtesy of Kimi Antonelli’s third-place finish and George Russell’s recovery drive to ninth from the back of the grid, while McLaren added 22 points through Norris and Piastri.

F1 Ferrari: Charles Leclerc takes Singapore P2 as Lewis Hamilton strategy unravels

Driver Team Race Result Championship Stakes Max Verstappen Red Bull P1 Converted pole position to victory Charles Leclerc Ferrari P2 Secured 18 points for the Scuderia Kimi Antonelli Mercedes P3 Moved to the brink of the world title Lewis Hamilton Ferrari P6 Accepted blame for strategy gamble

The convergence of results leaves Antonelli holding a commanding lead over teammate George Russell and an even wider margin over Hamilton. The Italian driver stands on the verge of securing his first career world title heading into the next round.

Looking Ahead to the United States Grand Prix

Hamilton missed the traditional post-race media pen obligations after reporting that he felt unwell, communicating his assessment entirely through the official team statement. In that release, he called the outcome a painful lesson while reiterating his commitment to the squad. “They put so much into every weekend, and I wanted to deliver more for them. I’ll continue to put the work in and come back fighting at the next race,” Hamilton stated.

Photo: grandepremio.com

The entire Formula 1 paddock now packs up for the transatlantic journey to Austin, Texas. The United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, scheduled for October 23–25, will offer Hamilton an immediate opportunity at redemption, while Antonelli faces the historic prospect of sealing his championship campaign on American soil.