Logitech Rally Speaker 2 Pro and Max Launched with Sound Shape Technology

Logitech introduced the Rally Speaker 2 Pro and Rally Speaker 2 Max, two high-end audio systems engineered for large meeting spaces, Jagat Review reported. Both devices rely on Sound Shape technology designed to direct audio precisely across rooms up to 12 meters long without requiring multiple ceiling speakers.

Sound Shape Architecture and Driver Counts

The Rally Speaker 2 Pro houses 32 small speaker drivers inside a single soundbar chassis, while the larger Max version deploys 64 drivers to cover wider floor plans. Sound Shape technology manipulates sound waves so they reinforce one another toward a targeted area while simultaneously suppressing acoustic output in other directions. This directional control minimizes unwanted reflections off nearby walls and ceilings, which significantly lowers the risk of room echo.

Logitech states that acoustic volume remains relatively uniform from the front row to the back row across a 12-meter distance. The company positions these hardware units as direct alternatives to complex ceiling-speaker installations, which typically demand high wiring complexity and greater capital expenditure. The systems target executive boardrooms, corporate training rooms, and conference spaces that require modular partitioning.

Dual Audio Streams in the Rally Speaker 2 Max

The Rally Speaker 2 Max features the capability to project two distinct audio tracks toward opposite sides of a single room. Participants seated on one side can listen in English, for instance, while attendees on the opposite side receive a French translation without interference from the adjacent group. Logitech plans to integrate this multi-channel routing with live interpreter features built into Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Commercial Availability at Silicon Valley Experience Center

The Logitech Rally Speaker 2 Pro and Max units are currently available for public demonstration at the Logitech Experience Center in Silicon Valley. Logitech scheduled a commercial market release for both premium meeting speakers during the summer of 2027, though official retail pricing remains unannounced.