Lufthansa retires final Airbus A340-600 on October 18

German carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG marked the end of its operational relationship with the Airbus A340-600 on October 18, when tail number D-AIHW arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport for its final flight to Frankfurt.

Lufthansa Retires Final Airbus A340-600 as Fuel Costs Rise

Lufthansa retired its final Airbus A340-600 in October, ending a 23-year operational run for the carrier and leaving only a handful of the four-engine jets flying globally with operators like Mahan Air and Conviasa.

Surging fuel costs, with kerosene topping $4 a gallon, have rendered four-engine widebody aircraft economically unviable compared to modern twin-engine competitors like the Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A350-1000.

The global fleet peaked at just 95 aircraft in 2009, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium, cementing the 247-foot-long jetliner’s legacy as a commercial disappointment despite a devoted following among aviation enthusiasts.

The Farewell Flight at Washington Dulles

Crowds of aviation enthusiasts gathered at Washington Dulles International Airport to watch the 17-year-old jetliner taxi past Eero Saarinen’s famous jet-age terminal. Timothy Raemann, who traveled from Stuttgart with six friends wearing self-made “4 engines 4 long haul” T-shirts, delivered a cake to the flight deck crew. “Four engines for long-haul is always nice,” Raemann said.

Captain Francesco Sciortino, a member of the Lufthansa Group board who piloted the final flight, acknowledged the emotional milestone before takeoff. “The A340-600 is really a special aircraft,” Sciortino said. “In its time, it was the longest airplane in the world. We flew it now for 23 years, more than 40 million passengers around the world.”

🔴HISTORY IN THE MAKING! THE LAST AIRBUS A340-600 FLIGHT LIVE AT WASHINGTON DULLES🔴

Long Fuselage Required Backup Cameras and Specialized Equipment

When it debuted in August 2002, the A340-600’s 247-foot-long fuselage made it the world’s longest commercial passenger plane, a title it held until Boeing introduced the 747-8 Intercontinental eight years later. Operating an aircraft of such stretched dimensions required backup cameras for pilots and extra airport administration to verify taxiway clearance. In its later years, Lufthansa crews often flew with their own tow bars on board in case destination airports lacked compatible equipment.

The jet also featured an unusual interior design choice: a downstairs lavatory carved out of cargo space below the main deck. While this layout maximized seating capacity, it also earned a distinct reputation among passengers. Driven by four Rolls-Royce Trent 500 engines, the plane delivered a powerful visual profile that won over travelers even as airlines looked elsewhere.

LAST EVER Lufthansa A340-600 Departure from Frankfurt Airport | LH9912 | 20. October 2026

Aircraft Model Engine Configuration Peak Global Fleet Year Replacement / Successor Airbus A340-600 Four Engines 95 (2009) Airbus A350-1000 / Boeing 777-9 Boeing 777-300ER Twin Engines

Airbus Launched A340-600 to Replace Older Boeing 747 Models

Airbus launched the A340-600 to capture demand for large, long-range aircraft. Airlines including China Eastern, Iberia, South African Airways, and Virgin Atlantic initially ordered the jet, with Virgin Atlantic operating the first revenue flight in 2002. Alan Pardoe, then the product manager for the A330 and A340 at Airbus, told Aviation Week in 2000 that the manufacturer saw the aircraft as a classic replacement for older Boeing 747 models.

However, the global fleet peaked at just 95 aircraft in 2009 according to Cirium data. The plane’s market entry coincided with the rollout of Boeing’s stretched 777-300 and longer-range 777-300ER, which offered comparable seating capacity with more economical twin-engine configurations.

With kerosene prices topping $4 a gallon, airline managers face intense pressure to reduce operating expenses. Lufthansa will replace its retired A340-600s with the Airbus A350-1000, scheduled to arrive in December, and Boeing’s long-delayed 777-9, expected in 2027. Both aircraft bring significantly lower fuel burn alongside updated cabin interiors.

Legacy Within the European Manufacturer

Though commercial sales lagged behind expectations, aviation historians credit the wider A340 family with securing Airbus’s position as a dominant global manufacturer. Writing in a 2011 commentary piece for Aviation Week, former Paris bureau chief Pierre Sparaco noted that “despite its shortcomings, the A340 was essential to Airbus’s development into a world player.” That foundational engineering directly paved the way for the double-decker Airbus A380.

Remaining active A340-600 airframes can still be found in limited service with Venezuela’s Conviasa and Iran’s Mahan Air. Meanwhile, Lufthansa’s final four aircraft have been sent to storage in Düsseldorf, awaiting potential deployment with a charter operator before heading to the scrap heap.

“To you, the A340-600, thank you for a wonderful 23 years,” Sciortino said in his final landing remarks in Frankfurt. Auf Wiedersehen.

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