Neighbours AI Microdrama Project Draws Cast Criticism and Union Talks

Australian soap opera Neighbours is being recut using an AI tool called RedSnapper to create vertical micro-episodes for mobile phones, focusing initially on Margot Robbie’s 2008–2011 character Donna Freedman. The venture has triggered swift pushback from former cast members and industry unions over consent, copyright, and residuals.

Cast Members Criticize AI Tool for Mobile Episodes

RoseBerry Media and producer Fremantle are using the AI-assisted RedSnapper tool to mine a library of over 9,300 episodes for mobile viewing on the Epis platform.

Cast members Stefan Dennis and Matthew Werkmeister have publicly criticized the project, citing a lack of consent and calling it a commercial money grab.

Australia’s Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) and the Australian Writers’ Guild are currently in discussions with producers and calling for legislative protections against AI exploitation.

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The long-running serial, which broadcast more than 9,300 episodes between its launch in 1985 and its end in 2025, has become a prime target for mobile-first content curation. RoseBerry Media, a specialist in vertical television for smartphones, has repurposed original footage using RedSnapper. The initial rollout centers on Margot Robbie’s role as Donna Freedman, compiling roughly 150 minutes of vertical content derived from two of her storylines.

The microdrama format capitalizes on a booming global market for vertical serials—episodes typically lasting around one minute tailored for phone viewing. Valued at up to $15 billion globally last year, the format has encouraged platforms to mine established television catalogs. Fremantle’s commercial and international chief executive, Jens Richter, previously described such projects to Variety as an example of unlocking new value from diverse content libraries.

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Actors Question Legalities and Residuals of Vertical Format

The initiative has drawn sharp criticism from actors who appeared alongside Robbie during the show’s original broadcast run. Stefan Dennis voiced strong objections to the Herald Sun, describing the move as invasive and legally questionable while confirming he had enlisted his agent to investigate. Matthew Werkmeister, who played Zeke Kinski, told Guardian Australia that he only discovered the deal through media inquiries and questioned whether appropriate residuals would reach the performers.

Werkmeister dismissed assertions that the vertical format serves to introduce classic soap storylines to younger audiences, characterizing the venture instead as a move by Fremantle to monetize existing assets. LA-based manager Mattie Webb, representing actor Sam Clark, noted that the industry-wide disruption caused by generative technologies and deepfakes has left talent representation scrambling to address unauthorized digital likeness usage.

Regulatory Scrutiny Over AI and Catalog Rights

In response to the backlash, Fremantle and RoseBerry Media maintained that the production process relies strictly on original broadcast footage, dialogue, and performances. A spokesperson for Fremantle stated that RedSnapper does not generate new scenes, alter actor likenesses, or synthesize voices, functioning instead as a tool for catalog analysis, editing, and vertical reframing under human oversight.

However, industry bodies are demanding tighter controls. Adam Portelli, acting CEO of the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance, urged the Australian government and parliament to legislate protections ensuring workers are fairly compensated when their past performances are repurposed by automated systems. Meanwhile, the Australian Writers’ Guild confirmed it remains in active discussions with Fremantle to reach a resolution regarding ongoing compensation for archived works.

Neighbours AI microdrama: who should control old TV performances?Neighbours AI microdrama plans will recut Margot Robbie's archive scenes for Epis. What is known about the project and… — https://x.com/tvcentral_au/status/2108822458174443637

Project Detail Specification Source IP Neighbours (1985–2025) Production Technology RedSnapper AI-assisted tool Target Platform Epis (RoseBerry Media) Initial Focus Donna Freedman storylines (Margot Robbie)