Home » Health » Dr. Santosh Kumar Agrawal, director of internal medicine at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in

Dr. Santosh Kumar Agrawal, director of internal medicine at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Faridabad, highlighted the growing threat on social media platforms, as reported by indiatimes.com.

Insulin Therapy Remains Mandatory for Type 1 Diabetes

Never stop insulin: Type 1 diabetes requires lifelong, mandatory insulin therapy; any claim of a quick or natural cure is scientifically false.

Type 1 diabetes requires lifelong, mandatory insulin therapy; any claim of a quick or natural cure is scientifically false. Remission is not a cure: While Type 2 diabetes can enter periods of remission under strict conditions, it is not a permanent or guaranteed cure and requires ongoing medical supervision.

While Type 2 diabetes can enter periods of remission under strict conditions, it is not a permanent or guaranteed cure and requires ongoing medical supervision. Beware natural product risks: Herbal supplements can cause unpredictable drug interactions and lack standardized dosages, posing severe health risks.

Dangers of Unauthorized Treatment Discontinuation

Uncontrolled hyperglycemia directly damages the cardiovascular system, renal pathways, ocular blood vessels, and the peripheral nervous system.

For individuals managing Type 1 diabetes, exogenous insulin administration is non-negotiable for survival. Conversely, for Type 2 diabetes, Agrawal emphasized that while lifestyle interventions can induce glycemic remission, this clinical state does not equal biological eradication of the disease, necessitating continuous professional oversight.

Misinterpretations in Self-Monitoring and Herbal Remedies

Isolated, single-point blood glucose readings reveal little about overall metabolic control. Endocrinologists instead evaluate long-term glycemic trends, somatic symptoms, and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels to judge therapeutic efficacy accurately.

Another widespread misconception surrounds the safety of botanical formulations. The label "natural" does not equal physiological safety. Plant-based remedies carry substantial risks for interactions with prescribed drugs. Unregulated herbal products exhibit variations in active compound concentrations.

Recognizing Digital Health Misinformation

Promises of rapid, complete, or permanent cures for diabetes.

Explicit calls to reduce or entirely discontinue prescribed medications.

Marketing a single food item or household remedy as a comprehensive standalone cure.

Dietary supplements or products promoted as universally effective for every patient.

Heavy reliance on dramatic, emotional testimonials rather than verifiable clinical data.